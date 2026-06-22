As K-Beauty Heats Up Amazon DE Prime Day, COSRX Leads with Up to 52% Off Bestsellers

From Amazon's No.1 Face Sunscreen to COSRX's bestselling Snail Mucin and Peptide collections, shoppers can enjoy Prime Day savings of up to 52% from June 23–26

BERLIN, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX is set to bring some of its most-loved skincare innovations to the upcoming Amazon DE Prime Day 2026. Ahead of the event running from June 23 to 26, the brand is announcing massive discounts of up to 52% across its bestselling lineup.

From Amazon's No.1 Face Sunscreen to COSRX's bestselling Snail Mucin and Peptide collections, shoppers can enjoy Prime Day savings of up to 52% from June 23–26

German shoppers increasingly rely on Amazon Prime Day price trackers to verify deals. At COSRX, we've done the vetting for you: our DE Prime Day prices are set at the season's historic low, allowing you to shop with full confidence without needing to cross-reference third-party tools. Savvy shoppers are already adding these items to their carts, ensuring they don't miss out before the 4-day Prime Day event ends.

This year's lineup includes the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50 PA++++—which recently ranked as the No.1 Face Sunscreen on both Amazon DE and Amazon Germany throughout April and May—alongside COSRX's signature Snail Mucin, Peptide, and PDRN collections.

Amazon's No.1 Sunscreen Leads This Year's Prime Day Lineup

(32% OFF) The Summer Essential That Topped Amazon DE and Germany: Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen

Recently ranked as the No.1 Face Sunscreen on both Amazon Germany and Amazon UK, the COSRX Invisible Sunscreen has earned strong consumer recognition by combining powerful UV protection with a weightless, skin-like texture. Its non-greasy and invisible finish have resonated with DE consumers looking for effective daily SPF that works seamlessly under makeup without the any white cast or stickiness, driving its rise to the top of Amazon's rankings. Why It's a Summer Essential: Formulated as a water-based sunscreen with 66.4% Aloe Leaf Water and Witch Hazel, the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen helps keep skin hydrated while providing a refreshing cooling sensation to heat-stressed skin. This makes it a highly anticipated standout offer this Prime Day for consumers who prioritize breathable skincare and effortless UV defense.

Recently ranked as the No.1 Face Sunscreen on both Amazon Germany and Amazon UK, the has earned strong consumer recognition by combining powerful UV protection with a weightless, skin-like texture. Its non-greasy and invisible finish have resonated with DE consumers looking for effective daily SPF that works seamlessly under makeup without the any white cast or stickiness, driving its rise to the top of Amazon's rankings. (Up to 44% OFF) The Signature Peptide Products Behind COSRX's Reputation

Peptides, now recognized as a core ingredient for Collagen boosting, are highly regarded by dermatologists and skincare experts, valued for their ability to support firmer, smoother, and healthier-looking skin. As a leading peptide innovator, COSRX has built a strong reputation for making advanced, peptide-powered formulas both effective and accessible for everyday use.

This Prime Day, the brand is spotlighting two of its signature peptide innovations: the Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch (32% off) and the 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum (44% off). The Summer Holiday-Friendly Peptide Duo: Summer often brings travel, irregular sleep schedules and increased exposure to air conditioning, which can leave skin looking tired. For those looking to maintain a refreshed complexion all season, this COSRX's peptide duo is a simple addition to any summer skincare routine.

The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum is a lightweight first-step booster fits effortlessly into both morning and evening routines, while the Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch combines peptides and caffeine to target the under-eye area and fine lines. Together, they offer an easy way to keep skin looking refreshed and well-rested throughout the busy summer season.

Peptides, now recognized as a core ingredient for Collagen boosting, are highly regarded by dermatologists and skincare experts, valued for their ability to support firmer, smoother, and healthier-looking skin. As a leading peptide innovator, COSRX has built a strong reputation for making advanced, peptide-powered formulas both effective and accessible for everyday use. This Prime Day, the brand is spotlighting two of its signature peptide innovations: the and the

(52% OFF) Prime Day's Biggest Snail Deal: T he Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

The COSRX Snail Mucin, one of TikTok's most iconic skincare products, is back for Amazon DE Prime Day with its biggest discount yet. For those searching for the ultimate Snail Mucin Amazon deal, this is the perfect opportunity to either experience the secret to 'glass skin' for the first time or restock a favorite at its most competitive price of the season. Why It's Worth Stocking Up: While many consumers focus on UV protection during the summer months, skin barrier repair and post-sun hydration and soothing care are equally important. Powered by 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence helps replenish moisture, soothe skin stressed by environmental aggressors, and support a healthy-looking complexion. Its lightweight, non-sticky texture makes it especially suitable for warmer weather and daily layering routines, securing its place on many Amazon DE Prime Day skincare wish lists before the event ends.

The COSRX Snail Mucin, one of TikTok's most iconic skincare products, is back for Amazon DE Prime Day with its biggest discount yet. For those searching for the ultimate Snail Mucin Amazon deal, this is the perfect opportunity to either experience the secret to 'glass skin' for the first time or restock a favorite at its most competitive price of the season.

Prime Day 2026 Deal Additional Lineup (June 23–26, Amazon DE):

For those looking to secure the ultimate K-beauty routine, COSRX is expanding its Prime Day discount roster with additional fan-favorites:

The 4-day shopping window closes quickly. For more information on the full range of COSRX Prime Day offers and to lock in the lowest prices before stocks run out, visit the official COSRX store on Amazon Germany.

About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global derma skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. Discover COSRX on Amazon. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.