As Volatility Forces Brands to Rethink Business Resilience Strategies, UBQ Material's "Hero Product Challenge" Offers Price Stable Solution

Dependence on volatile fossil fuel-based materials has created outsized risk for businesses. This initiative offers global companies with a solution – at the same price, quality, and scale.

BERGEN OP ZOOM, Netherlands, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UBQ Materials announced the UBQ Hero Product Challenge, a new initiative inviting global brands to reimagine their most iconic products using UBQ™—the world's first alternative to oil‑based plastic made entirely from household waste, including all organics.

The UBQ™ Hero Product Challenge offers an opportunity to explore durable material innovation without cost or commitment.

Amid significant geopolitical and regulatory volatility, businesses looking to maintain economic resilience, supply reliability, and regulatory compliance are tasked with decoupling their products from the volatility of fossil fuel-based materials. Virgin, oil-based plastic had its era. The next evolution of materials is here.

Cheaper than plastic and already used in products by brands around the world including Mercedes-Benz, PepsiCo, and McDonald's, UBQ Materials transforms supply chains and reduces reliance on virgin plastics. Waste, which is not subject to commodity pricing, is the main ingredient in UBQ Evolved Materials™, minimizing the need for landfills, incinerators, and fossil fuel extraction.

As brands rush to strengthen supply chains and achieve 2030 sustainability and plastic reduction goals, the UBQ™ Hero Product Challenge offers industries including retail, consumer durables, building & construction, automotive, and logistics & supply chain, an opportunity to explore durable material innovation without cost or commitment.

How the Challenge works: Companies submit one of their flagship or "hero" products to this form to explore how it could be produced using UBQ™ material. Participating brands receive a technical concept package including a UBQ™ formulation scenario, carbon footprint estimation, feasibility assessment, and production plan.

Companies submit one of their flagship or "hero" products to this form to explore how it could be produced using UBQ™ material. Participating brands receive a technical concept package including a UBQ™ formulation scenario, carbon footprint estimation, feasibility assessment, and production plan. What's the benefit: Converting mixed household waste into a climate-positive material offers manufacturers a price-stable, cost-competitive material that merges performance, scalability, and environmental responsibility – all without altering existing production lines.

Converting mixed household waste into a climate-positive material offers manufacturers a price-stable, cost-competitive material that merges performance, scalability, and environmental responsibility – all without altering existing production lines. Where to start: Participating companies submit a link to their "hero" product from their website to receive tailored product makeovers.

"For too long, brands have had no choice but to absorb the volatility of oil-dependent material markets. The UBQ™ Hero Product Challenge is an invitation to change that," said Albert Douer, Chairman and CEO of UBQ Materials. "Designers and manufacturers who participate will see firsthand that the same product can be made smarter by replacing conventional materials with UBQ™. To protect business longevity, brands must act now: this challenge shows them where to begin."

The search for stable, resilient material alternatives is no longer a sustainability conversation: it's a core business priority. The UBQ™ Hero Product Challenge is now open for submissions.

About UBQ Materials

UBQ Materials is a global manufacturing company that has developed a pioneering solution to the world's growing waste challenge. Our patented UBQ™ technology transforms mixed household waste into a bio-based thermoplastic composite, UBQ™. This advanced solution reduces GHGs, lessens reliance on conventional plastics, and minimizes natural resource extraction. UBQ Materials is committed to providing cost-competitive, sustainable solutions that contribute to a circular economy. Learn more at www.ubqmaterials.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2948268/UBQ_Materials.jpg