Blumenhauptstädte: Germany's Most Flower-Friendly Cities Revealed

LONDON, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Berlin Takes Top Spot as New Study Highlights Urban Green Spaces and Floral Accessibility

Berlin has been named Germany's most flower-friendly city in a new nationwide study by Freddie's Flowers. The research evaluated major urban areas across the country, measuring factors such as access to local florists, public botanical gardens, flower markets, community gardening networks, and general urban green spaces.

As public interest in sustainability, mental well-being, and outdoor living continues to climb, this study pinpoints the specific German cities that make it easiest for residents to integrate nature into their daily routines.

The Top Performers

With a final score of 90.00 out of 100, Berlin claimed first place. The capital's high ranking is driven by a unique mix of community-led green spaces and retail options. Berlin features 180 community gardening initiatives, 15 dedicated flower markets (the joint highest in the study), and eight public botanical gardens.

Dresden followed closely in second place with a score of 89.75, showing particularly strong results in green infrastructure. Parklands cover 58% of the city, translating to an impressive 80–120 square metres of green space per resident and demonstrating the impact of thoughtful urban planning.

Rounding out the top three is Freiburg im Breisgau (88.75). Long recognized for its environmental focus, Freiburg stood out with 26 active florists, one of the highest counts in the country, alongside 66% total parkland coverage.

Germany's 10 Most Flower-Friendly Cities

Rank City Score 1 Berlin 90.00 2 Dresden 89.75 3 Freiburg im Breisgau 88.75 4 Bremen 88.50 5 Hamburg 87.75 6 Hanover (Hannover) 87.75 7 Leipzig 86.25 8 Erfurt 83.25 9 Rostock 81.75 10 Bonn 80.25

Regional Highlights

Berlin leads the country in community engagement, with 180 local gardening projects helping residents connect with nature and each other.

leads the country in community engagement, with 180 local gardening projects helping residents connect with nature and each other. Bremen secured fourth place overall. It matched Berlin's total of 15 flower markets while offering 65% parkland coverage, proving that historic cities can remain major green spaces.

secured fourth place overall. It matched Berlin's total of 15 flower markets while offering 65% parkland coverage, proving that historic cities can remain major green spaces. Freiburg im Breisgau supports a thriving independent floral trade, boasting 26 flower shops to reinforce its green reputation.

supports a thriving independent floral trade, boasting 26 flower shops to reinforce its green reputation. Leipzig (7th overall) features 85 community gardens and 60% parkland coverage, supporting its growing reputation as a lifestyle and wellness hub.

(7th overall) features 85 community gardens and 60% parkland coverage, supporting its growing reputation as a lifestyle and wellness hub. Oldenburg finished 18th in the overall index but took the title of Germany's Florist Capital, offering the highest total number of flower shops (27) in the study.

The Value of Urban Greenery

Natural spaces and flowers have a documented positive impact on mood, community cohesion, and outdoor activity. As municipalities focus on livability, accessible public gardens and community planting projects are becoming vital pieces of urban infrastructure. This study highlights the specific German locations where nature is most accessible, whether through independent florists, bustling markets, or neighbourhood-led green spaces.

Methodology

Freddie's Flowers assessed major German cities using six weighted metrics to calculate their overall flower-friendliness:

Florist density: 20%

20% Green space per capita: 20%

20% Public flower and botanical gardens: 15%

15% Flower markets: 15%

15% Community gardening projects: 15%

15% Parkland coverage: 15%

Data sources included OpenStreetMap commercial datasets, the Copernicus Urban Atlas, local municipal statistical offices, botanical garden directories, market authorities, regional tourism boards, community registries, and satellite-derived green space data.