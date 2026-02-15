Canary Islands at the Berlinale European Film Market with more than 40 professionals from the islands

The Canary Islands return to the European Film Market (EFM), held alongside the Berlin International Film Festival, the Berlinale.

The islands' presence is coordinated by the Canary Islands Government through Canary Islands Film, which already has 60 meetings scheduled at the request of production companies interested in shooting in the islands or in finding co-producers for their projects. This year, around 40 professionals from the archipelago are also attending, as part of a mission coordinated by Proexca and the Canary Islands Audiovisual Cluster, marking an increase compared with previous editions.

BERLIN, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vice Minister of the Presidency and President of Proexca, Alfonso Cabello, said it is an honor to see Canary Islands names appearing on the main international audiovisual industry honors. "Years ago, this was a dream, but it has become a reality thanks to the intense and coordinated work of all public and private stakeholders who have committed to this model, which has become an example for other sectors to follow. I am convinced that the companies joining us will bring great successes back to the islands and, above all, will put the name of the Canary Islands up in neon lights," he added.

For the Director General of Cultural Innovation and Creative Industries, Cristóbal de la Rosa, "the volume of meetings requested with the Canary Islands and the strong presence of professionals from the archipelago itself at this important market are in themselves a reflection of the level of maturity our audiovisual industry has reached. This is a path that has been gradually consolidated thanks to the talent and excellent work of our professionals, who receive support from the Canary Islands Government through grants, the promotional strategy we deploy at major festivals, and the support for business internationalization mentioned by Cabello."

The Canary Islands companies attending with the cluster are: Amissus Producciones, El Viaje Films, Volcano Films, KPMG, Onyxay Lanzarote Producciones, 7 Islands Film, Alda Productions, Accidental Films, Digital 104, La Caña Sisters, Anti Kino Films, Flaming Frames and Nirú Films. The full Canary Islands delegation is made up of professionals from a wide range of activities: institutions, production companies, film service providers, sales agencies, distributors, visual effects companies, animation studios, festival and market programmers, filmmakers, screenwriters and others.

PROEXCA is a public company whose main objectives are to promote and attract strategic investments to the Canary Islands.