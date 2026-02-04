Canary Islands fruit and vegetable sector strengthens its presence in European markets at Fruit Logistica

BERLIN, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit and vegetable sector of the Canary Islands, Spain, and Proexca are taking part in the Fruit Logistica trade fair in Berlin, seeking new market opportunities among the more than 90,000 professional visitors from 145 nationalities expected to attend the event.

The fruit and vegetable sector of the Canary Islands, Spain, is taking part in the Fruit Logistica trade fair in Berlin, with the backing of the Canary Islands government, through the Canary Islands Institute for Agrifood Quality (ICCA) and Proexca – a public company whose mission is to support Canarian companies to open up new markets – and the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, producers of traditional export crops such as tomatoes and bananas, as well as other tropical and subtropical products including papaya, mango, pitaya and avocado, are strengthening their commercial ties and overseas sales, particularly in destinations in northern and central Europe.

Attending the event are the regional deputy minister for the primary sector, Eduardo García; the director of foreign promotion at Proexca, Pedro Monzón; and the island director of agriculture, livestock and fisheries of the Cabildo of Gran Canaria, Alejandro Báez, along with representatives of the Provincial Federation of Associations of Fruit and Vegetable Exporting Producers of Las Palmas (Fedex), the Canary Islands Banana Producers Association (Asprocan), Sweet Papaya-SAT Tejinaste and Luctaya S.L.

Regarding the participation of the Canary Islands delegation at Fruit Logistica, the regional deputy minister said that "the Canary Islands government is committed to supporting these producers in consolidating their market positioning and exploring growth opportunities through new clients, especially in the current European context."

Along with technical staff from Proexca, García will hold meetings in the coming days with representatives of the international Keuthmann Group, which has a long track record in the fresh produce sector, as well as its own facilities in major German markets such as Berlin and Hamburg, and a direct network of contacts in the wholesale and retail markets, including independent retailers in the north and east of the country, and collaboration with more than 30 distributors in that market.

They will also meet with members of the Frutania business group, which stands out for its presence in the German agrifood market and its interest in the distribution of tropical fruits, specifically bananas, pitayas, papayas, mangos and avocados.