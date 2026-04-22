Changan Group Advances Global Strategy with "1+4+4+5" Framework, Targeting RMB 600 Billion in Revenue by 2030

The Group sets out Six Major Leaps and five doubling targets, with RMB 600 billion in revenue and 1.5 million overseas sales in its sights for 2030.

CHONGQING, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changan Group held its Global Strategy Launch and Global Partner Conference in Chongqing on April 21, 2026, presenting its "1+4+4+5" strategic framework to around 700 delegates. The strategy reinforces and advances the Group's Vast Ocean Plan, with a clear ambition: to enter the global automotive top ten and reach RMB 600 billion in revenue by 2030.

The "1+4+4+5" strategy is built around one vision: to build a world-class automotive group with global competitiveness and homegrown core technologies. It consists of four business pillars: vehicles, components, services, and next-generation ecosystem industries; and four transformation priorities: intelligence, green development, globalization, and integration.

Guided by a two-step, ten-year roadmap, the Group targets five doublings by 2030: new energy vehicle (NEV) sales, overseas vehicle sales, total revenue, total profit, and brand value. Specific 2030 goals include 2.4 million NEV sales, 1.5 million overseas vehicle sales, RMB 600 billion in revenue, and RMB 200 billion in brand value, earning Changan a place among the world's Top 500 Influential Brands.

"Today we are entering a remarkable new era shaped by profound change and unprecedented opportunity. Every transformation creates the conditions for a new generation of world class enterprises. Changan Group will stay committed to co-development and shared prosperity, working with our industry partners with one purpose and one direction, side by side as we move forward."

— Zhu Huarong, Chairman, Changan Group

Six Major Leaps

To drive the strategy, Changan defined Six Major Leaps, each representing a measurable shift:

The Experience Leap marks a shift from single-domain smart driving to full-vehicle intelligence powered by SDA Intelligence.

The Power Leap moves from traditional energy to green and high-efficiency solutions, striving for carbon peak by 2027.

The Scale Leap expands multi-source growth by doubling NEV and overseas sales.

The Ecosystem Leap upgrades from "large industry, small ecosystem" to "large industry, large ecosystem."

The System Leap shifts from traditional management to modern global governance.

The Value Leap pushes full transition to an intelligent, low-carbon mobility technology company.

Globalization: Three Major Plans

Under the strategy, Changan advances three key plans: the Green Plan, the Intelligent Plan, and the Vast Ocean Plan. Together, they accelerate its evolution into a leader in intelligent, low-carbon mobility technologies.

The Green Plan strengthens core NEV technologies and embeds sustainability across the vehicle lifecycle. The Intelligent Plan delivers ultra-safe intelligent mobility solutions.

The Vast Ocean Plan pushes for comprehensive brand and industrial globalization, guided by long-term development, localization, systematization and integrated ESG principles.

Foundations

The strategy rests on strong foundations. In 2025, Changan Group sold 2.913 million vehicles, up 8.5% year-on-year, with NEV sales exceeding 1.1 million units. It has ranked first in China's National Enterprise Technology Center assessment for 14 consecutive years. Its 24,000-strong global R&D team holds 20,935 patents (71% invention patents) and contributed to 408 industry standards.

Changan operates in 118 countries through 1,124 outlets, with 22 overseas manufacturing bases and 350,000 units of annual capacity. In March 2026, it achieved monthly overseas sales of over 100,000 units for the first time. With solid progress and clear goals, Changan Group is moving steadily toward its 2030 global ambitions.

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