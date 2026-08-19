LONDON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) today announced the appointment of Quy Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Nguyen has served as Acting CEO since April 2026, following the retirement of Niclas Sanfridsson. After a comprehensive succession process, the Board of Directors appointed Nguyen as CEO, underscoring its confidence in his leadership and vision for the company's next phase of growth.

Colt Data Centre Services Appoints Quy Nguyen as Chief Executive Officer

Since joining the company in 2016, Nguyen has held a number of senior leadership positions, successfully leading teams across sales and marketing, customer experience, design, and delivery. Most recently, as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), he played a pivotal role in accelerating growth by strengthening the company's commercial strategy and deepening customer relationships. Prior to joining Colt DCS, Nguyen held senior leadership roles spanning finance, strategy, and general management, providing him with broad experience in scaling businesses and delivering sustainable growth.

As CEO, Nguyen will lead Colt DCS through its next stage of growth, with a focus on scaling the company's global platform and supporting customers' rapidly evolving digital infrastructure needs. With nearly 800MW of capacity under development across key global markets, Colt DCS is well positioned to support growing demand for digital infrastructure driven by continued cloud adoption and the rapid expansion of AI workloads across Europe and Asia.

Tim Cohen, Chairman of Colt DCS, commented:

"Quy has demonstrated exceptional leadership during a period of significant growth and transformation for Colt DCS. His deep understanding of our customers, our people, and our business, combined with his strategic vision and proven track record of execution, made him the outstanding choice to lead the company. As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate globally, we are confident that Quy will build upon our strong foundations and position Colt DCS for continued long-term success."

Quy Nguyen, CEO of Colt DCS, said:

"I am honoured to be appointed CEO of Colt DCS at such an exciting time for our company and industry. We have built a strong track record for delivering world-class digital infrastructure, fostering trusted customer relationships, and executing ambitious growth plans across key markets.

As demand for sustainable cloud and AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, we are uniquely positioned to support our customers' evolving needs through continued investment, operational excellence, and innovation. I look forward to working alongside our talented teams around the world to build on our strong foundations, expand our global platform, and deliver long-term value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

About Colt DCS

We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large enterprises.

Our global portfolio includes 15 operational data centres, with an additional 12 sites under development across 9 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.

We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient, well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in the market.

We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.

https://www.coltdatacentres.net