coocaa CGQG40Z QLED TV Spring Sale in Germany: 32" & 40" Google TV with HDR10 and Dolby Audio
08 März, 2026, 07:30 GMT
BERLIN, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The coocaa CGQG40Z QLED TV is now available in Germany during the Spring Promotion, offering an affordable entry-level QLED solution in 32-inch and 40-inch sizes. Designed for small living spaces, bedrooms, and apartments, it combines quantum dot display technology with Google TV smart features.
For consumers searching "affordable QLED TV Germany" or "40-inch QLED Google TV," the CGQG40Z provides a practical upgrade from standard LED TVs.
Key Features
QLED Quantum Dot Display
The CGQG40Z integrates next-generation quantum dot technology to deliver:
- Wider color gamut
- Higher brightness
- Improved color accuracy
- Long-lasting color performance (up to 10 years)
The display materials are eco-friendly and free from harmful heavy metals.
HDR10 Picture Enhancement
HDR10 support improves contrast and depth, delivering more detailed highlights and shadow areas compared to conventional SDR displays.
Google TV Smart System
Powered by Google TV, the CGQG40Z provides:
- 700,000+ movies and shows
- 11,000+ apps
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Smart home compatibility
Users can search, stream, and control content through voice commands.
Audio Performance
The TV supports Dolby Audio and Wonder Audio for clearer dialogue and enhanced sound immersion — suitable for compact rooms where built-in speaker quality matters.
Eye Comfort and Connectivity
- Low Blue Light mode
- Flicker-Free technology
- Dual-band Wi-Fi for stable streaming
These features make it suitable for extended viewing sessions and everyday use.
Available Sizes
- 32-inch QLED TV
- 40-inch QLED TV
Both models target users looking for a compact smart TV with advanced display technology at a competitive price point.
Who Is It For?
- Apartment residents
- Students
- Secondary room setups
- Budget-conscious buyers seeking QLED technology
Spring Sale Availability – Germany
During the Spring Promotion period, the coocaa CGQG40Z offers a cost-effective option for consumers comparing:
- QLED vs LED TVs
- Best small QLED TV Germany
- Affordable 40-inch Google TV
The CGQG40Z has proven highly popular, selling over 1,200 units within the first five days and selling out immediately upon launch. It focuses on display quality, smart functionality, and long-term reliability within the entry-level segment.
Since 2006, coocaa has brought joy to households worldwide with its smart TVs. The brand remains dedicated to continuous innovation and advanced technology, striving to deliver high-quality products that satisfy consumers around the globe.
