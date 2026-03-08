coocaa CGQG40Z QLED TV Spring Sale in Germany: 32" & 40" Google TV with HDR10 and Dolby Audio

BERLIN, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The coocaa CGQG40Z QLED TV is now available in Germany during the Spring Promotion, offering an affordable entry-level QLED solution in 32-inch and 40-inch sizes. Designed for small living spaces, bedrooms, and apartments, it combines quantum dot display technology with Google TV smart features.

For consumers searching "affordable QLED TV Germany" or "40-inch QLED Google TV," the CGQG40Z provides a practical upgrade from standard LED TVs.

Key Features

QLED Quantum Dot Display

The CGQG40Z integrates next-generation quantum dot technology to deliver:

Wider color gamut

Higher brightness

Improved color accuracy

Long-lasting color performance (up to 10 years)

The display materials are eco-friendly and free from harmful heavy metals.

HDR10 Picture Enhancement

HDR10 support improves contrast and depth, delivering more detailed highlights and shadow areas compared to conventional SDR displays.

Google TV Smart System

Powered by Google TV, the CGQG40Z provides:

700,000+ movies and shows

11,000+ apps

Built-in Google Assistant

Smart home compatibility

Users can search, stream, and control content through voice commands.

Audio Performance

The TV supports Dolby Audio and Wonder Audio for clearer dialogue and enhanced sound immersion — suitable for compact rooms where built-in speaker quality matters.

Eye Comfort and Connectivity

Low Blue Light mode

Flicker-Free technology

Dual-band Wi-Fi for stable streaming

These features make it suitable for extended viewing sessions and everyday use.

Available Sizes

32-inch QLED TV

40-inch QLED TV

Both models target users looking for a compact smart TV with advanced display technology at a competitive price point.

Who Is It For?

Apartment residents

Students

Secondary room setups

Budget-conscious buyers seeking QLED technology

Spring Sale Availability – Germany

During the Spring Promotion period, the coocaa CGQG40Z offers a cost-effective option for consumers comparing:

QLED vs LED TVs

Best small QLED TV Germany

Affordable 40-inch Google TV

The CGQG40Z has proven highly popular, selling over 1,200 units within the first five days and selling out immediately upon launch. It focuses on display quality, smart functionality, and long-term reliability within the entry-level segment.

Explore more at:

https://amzn.to/3X4zadb

Since 2006, coocaa has brought joy to households worldwide with its smart TVs. The brand remains dedicated to continuous innovation and advanced technology, striving to deliver high-quality products that satisfy consumers around the globe.