Enjoy QLED Brilliance at an Entry-Level Price: coocaa CGQG40Z Makes Its Stunning Debut in Germany This Black Friday

BERLIN, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, coocaa is bringing something truly special to the German market — the brand-new CGQG40Z QLED TV. Introducing next-generation QLED technology to compact-sized screens, the CGQG40Z perfectly combines outstanding value with exceptional picture performance. With this launch, coocaa is set to redefine what consumers can expect from entry-level TVs.

In a small-sized TV market still led by basic display configurations, the coocaa CGQG40Z stands out as a refreshing upgrade. It delivers richer color, smarter entertainment, and greater reliability — all while maintaining the affordability that entry-level buyers value most. Available in 32-inch and 40-inch models, the CGQG40Z is the ideal choice for young families seeking high value or city dwellers who want a big-screen experience in limited space.

At the heart of the CGQG40Z lies coocaa 's latest - generation QLED quantum dot technology — a true breakthrough in picture quality for small screens. The advanced quantum dot materials ensure colors remain vivid for up to ten years, keeping every image as brilliant as the first even after 1,000 films. Eco-friendly and free from harmful heavy metals, these materials deliver a wider color gamut, higher brightness, and more lifelike visuals — bringing every frame to life with realism.

Beyond its impressive display, the CGQG40Z enhances everyday life with smart and convenient features. Powered by the latest Google TV system, it offers access to a 1 billion+ IoT equipment ecosystem, over 11,000 apps, and more than 700,000 entertainment resources. HDR10 technology provides greater contrast and color depth, while Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free features help reduce visual fatigue. Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures faster, smoother streaming, and Dolby Audio together with Wonder Audio creates an immersive sound experience. With Google Assistant built in, users can easily control their TV by voice — whether watching, streaming, or working out at home. The CGQG40Z is a QLED TV that perfectly blends intelligence, comfort, and fun.

Innovation meets exceptional value. This Black Friday will be a great opportunity for German consumers to be among the first to experience the CGQG40Z.

Since 2006, coocaa has brought joy to households worldwide with its smart TVs. The brand remains dedicated to continuous innovation and advanced technology, striving to deliver high-quality products that satisfy consumers around the globe.

