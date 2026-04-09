Coreline Soft Aligns with Germany's New Lung Cancer Screening Reimbursement Framework from 2026, New Operational Requirements Introduced for Hospitals and Screening Programs

Eight new services added to the Uniform Value Scale (EBM) with extrabudgetary reimbursement

Coreline Soft advances an operational AI strategy for multi-center interpretation and quality management

BERLIN, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany has taken a significant step toward nationwide lung cancer screening, as the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) has approved the inclusion of low-dose computed tomography (LDCT)-based screening for high-risk individuals into standard care, effective April 1, 2026.

This decision establishes lung cancer screening as a structured national program for the first time in Germany. Reimbursement for the services will initially be provided on an extrabudgetary basis, outside the morbidity-adjusted total remuneration system. A total of eight new services will be introduced into the Uniform Value Scale (EBM) under Section 1.7.2, "Early Detection of Diseases in Adults."

A key feature of the new regulation is that reimbursement extends beyond imaging procedures to cover the entire screening process as a structured operational workflow. Each step of the process is clearly defined within the EBM, meaning hospitals and medical practices can only bill for services if all organizational, qualitative, and clinical requirements are fully met.

This marks a paradigm shift from a purely examination-centered model to a process- and operations-driven screening framework.

Multi-Center Collaboration and Independent Second Reading

The program requires an independent second reading by another qualified specialist following the initial interpretation. In complex cases, multidisciplinary case conferences may also be necessary. These requirements drive the need for collaborative, cross-institutional diagnostic infrastructures.

Structured Reporting and Long-Term Follow-Up

Screening results must be documented in structured reports, including quantitative parameters such as the size, volume, and growth dynamics of pulmonary nodules. In addition, regular follow-up—typically at 12-month intervals—is an integral component of the program, requiring continuous comparative analysis of imaging data over time.

Data Protection, Standardization, and National Integration

Implementation will comply with strict data protection regulations under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). At the same time, the program demands standardized and interoperable data structures to ensure consistent quality assurance at a national level. Hospitals must therefore deploy IT systems capable of meeting high security standards while enabling seamless connectivity across broader healthcare networks.

Against this backdrop, demand is increasing for integrated operational platforms that go beyond standalone AI analysis to support multi-center collaboration, quality management, and standardized documentation.

Coreline Soft Strengthens Market Position with Operational AI Solutions

In response to the introduction of extrabudgetary reimbursement, Coreline Soft is accelerating its market expansion with a focus on operational AI. The company offers solutions including AVIEW LCS, AVIEW LCS Plus, and the centralized management platform AVIEW HUB.

These solutions feature a plug-in-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing PACS and RIS systems, supporting the billable implementation of new screening requirements.

Coreline Soft has demonstrated its technological capabilities through participation in Germany's lung cancer screening project HANSE, where a single CT scan enables simultaneous analysis of lung cancer, cardiovascular disease, and emphysema.

The company's solutions are already in use at leading medical institutions, including Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, as well as hospitals in Heidelberg, Bonn, and Chemnitz.

At the upcoming German Radiology Congress (RöKo) in May, Coreline Soft will present practical use cases for independent second reading and multi-center collaboration, specifically tailored to the new reimbursement framework.

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