DORCO goes direct in Germany, deepening retail and private label collaboration across Europe

Direct local engagement enables faster decision-making, flexible product development, and closer retailer collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DORCO, South Korea's leading razor manufacturer, today announced the establishment of DORCO EUROPE based in Germany. By working directly with local partners without intermediaries, DORCO aims to shorten decision-making cycles, improve supply coordination, and increase flexibility in product customization through more localized and responsive engagement.

"Germany is one of Europe's most demanding private label markets, where speed, quality, and close collaboration matter," said Kang, Managing Director of DORCO EUROPE. "We can now engage earlier with partners and co-develop solutions that are better aligned with regional market dynamics."

The company supplies shaving products to more than 250 partners across 125 countries, including 35 of the world's top 50 retailers. DORCO's flagship razor, SLEEK, has received both the iF Design Award 2026 and the 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award. The award-winning functional design, supported by in-house manufacturing, helps private label products stand out on shelf while remaining efficient at scale.

Founded in 1955, DORCO has over 70 years of blade manufacturing expertise, supporting private label partners with consistent standards while adapting to diverse market requirements alongside its national brand business. Products manufactured by DORCO have been validated by Stiftung Warentest, providing an independent benchmark for product performance in the German market. In its March 2026 issue, a 6-blade razor for women achieved an overall rating of "gut" (1.6), while a 3-blade razor for women received a rating of "gut" (1.8) in a comparative test of women's system razors.

As part of its expanded local engagement, DORCO will participate in the Private Label Manufacturers Association 2026, marking its first appearance led by its newly established European sales entities. Taking place on May 18–19 in Amsterdam (Booth 10E25), the event will offer partners the opportunity to explore and discuss potential private label collaboration directly with DORCO.

About DORCO

Founded in 1955, DORCO has developed and manufactured razor products for global markets. DORCO continues to develop its product offerings, combining cutting-edge blade innovation with ergonomic designs and delivering high-performance shaving experience with enhanced smoothness and comfort. The company is recognized as the world's best-selling Korean brand for men's razors and blades, based on Euromonitor International data. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, DORCO serves customers across more than 100 countries. Learn more at https://www.dorcoeurope.com/.

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