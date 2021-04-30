Dr. Matthias Jurytko takes over the CEO position of cellcentric

"The transformation of the transport industry and our company is one of the most important tasks ahead of us. I am therefore very pleased that we have been able to win Matthias Jurytko as CEO for cellcentric. With his many years of management experience, he possesses important skills for this task: extensive expertise in the truck business, coupled with experience in the management and further development of our plants," says Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.

"As already announced, cellcentric will further expand its activities in the coming years. An important milestone will be the start of large-scale production in the second half of the decade. It will be one of the first gigawatt-scale fuel cell production facilities on the continent. Matthias Jurytko has proven production expertise. With this background, he is the ideal fit to succeed in the CEO position of cellcentric," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of Volvo Group.

In his career at Daimler Trucks to date, Dr. Matthias Jurytko looks back on various positions in Germany and abroad: Since April 2019, he has been in charge of the Wörth site, the largest truck assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. From 2011 to 2019, he was responsible for the Mercedes-Benz plant in Gaggenau. Prior to that, he was responsible for the product areas of torque converters, machining and forming technology, operating resources and toolmaking, and Logistics International at the site in Baden. He began his career in 1990 at what was then Mercedes-Benz AG. After holding various positions in Stuttgart, Kassel, South Africa and Rastatt, he took charge of Controlling and Accounting Mercedes-Benz Engines in Mannheim from 2001, before assuming responsibility for Controlling for the entire Powertrain Daimler Trucks division in 2006.

About cellcentric

On 1 March 2021, Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group formed cellcentric. cellcentric is responsible for all activities along the entire value chain for fuel cell systems: from research and development through production to marketing of fuel cells to areas of application even outside vehicles. The ambition is to make cellcentric a leading global manufacturer of fuel cells.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499931/Dr__Matthias_Jurytko.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499932/cellcentric_Logo.jpg

Contact person:

Kim Jana Eisfeld, +49 (0) 176 30963783, [email protected]

Further information from cellcentric is available at:

www.cellcentric.net

SOURCE Cellcentric GmbH &Co. KG