LES EPESSES, France, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Puy du Fou is creating a stir by organising a large-scale short-term show during the October school holidays. At this time of family gatherings, Puy du Fou celebrates its roots, France's regions, beauty and the French art of living.

During the October school holidays, Puy du Fou is creating a stir with its first major short-term show - La FRAIRIE de la Toussaint (PRNewsfoto/Puy du Fou) BANDE-ANNONCE La Frairie de la Toussaint | Puy du Fou

From 21 October to 4 November inclusive, King François I will pass through Puy du Fou every evening, followed by his Royal Procession and representatives of the major French provinces. At dusk, in the courtyard of the château, visitors will be invited to join him in the great celebration being held to mark the wedding of Catherine and François du Puy du Fou.

AN EXCEPTIONAL AND UNIQUE SHOW

As night falls, a huge procession sets off through the alleys and villages. Nearly 300 performers make up an exceptional procession: royal carriages, horses in full regalia, musicians and dancers... François I and his guests, who have travelled from the six provinces of France (Brittany, Languedoc, Provence, Poitou, Burgundy and Île-de-France), make a spectacular entrance to the biggest party ever held at the Puy du Fou!

Visitors will be witness to this grandiose event. At dusk, they will gather in the courtyard of the Château to celebrate the most sumptuous wedding of the Renaissance! The King of France is the prestigious guest at the wedding of Catherine and François at Le Puy du Fou. A giant banquet set up for the occasion will feature culinary theatres showcasing the specialities of France's great regions.

Prestigious guests such as Leonardo da Vinci, Pierre de Ronsard and Nicolas Copernicus will accompany visitors to this sumptuous feast, where they will be entertained by musicians from the provinces of France.

THE HIGH POINT OF A HISTORIC SEASON

The Puy du Fou's 2023 season is already historic, with the symbolic 2.5 million visitor mark achieved ( Le Puy du Fou breaks all its records ). Compared with 2022, which was already the best season in the history of the Puy du Fou, 200,000 more visitors came to the park in Vendée this year. The presentation of Le Mime et l'Étoile, the new show about the Belle Epoque which has been a huge hit with audiences, is no coincidence. With La Frairie de la Toussaint, the Puy du Fou ends this exceptional season on a festive note by celebrating All Saints' Day with its visitors.

Discover the trailer for La FRAIRIE de la Toussaint: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-AXFCdJVBk

Download the press kit for La Frairie de la Toussaint by clicking directly on this link: Click here!

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Exclusively from 21 October to 4 November 2023.

Every day between 5pm and 8.15pm.

Price: The Frairie de la Toussaint is included in the "Puy du Fou France" admission ticket.

The Les Noces de Feu night show will be performed every evening following La Frairie de la Toussaint.

PRESS CONTACTS

Lucie Moyon

Press relations manager

[email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-AXFCdJVBk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217796/Puy_du_Fou_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217794/Puy_du_Fou_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Puy du Fou