EUROPEAN E-MOBILITY MARATHON SUCCESSES PROVE VERSATILITY OF ALL-ELECTRIC VINFAST RANGE

VinFast has demonstrated the flexibility and durability of its stylish all-EV range by completing two demanding endurance events: the Défi 24hr en VE in France, and E-Cannonball rally in Germany.

The urban-optimised VF 6 completed 1674 km in 24h during the Défi 24hr en VE, illustrating the ability of the compact all-electric VF 6 to perform consistently in varied conditions and hot summer weather on a typical family holiday road–trip route.

The flexible, family and business-focused VF 8 completed the arduous E-Cannonball's 293 km Endurance Loop, plus a lap of the Berlin Formula E circuit, to prove its real-world range and useability.

PARIS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast has completed two high profile endurance events in France and Germany, demonstrating the ability of the Vietnamese manufacturer's range of stylish EVs to excel in a range of conditions, from busy city streets to high speed autoroutes.

In France, while competing in the popular Défi 24hr en VE challenge – an endurance event showcasing how far modern EVs can travel in real–world conditions –, VinFast chose to enter its rugged, urban–optimised VF 6. A three–person crewdrove from Bourgogne down across the Alps and along the Mediterranean coast to the Italian border, before returning to the starting point over a 24-hour period. The demanding 1674 km route was designed to mirror the varied driving and weather conditions of a typical family summer holiday, including temperatures soaring above 30oC and continuous use of air conditioning.

Earlier in May, a team from authorised VinFast dealer Autohaus Schachtschneider in Potsdam, Brandenburg, completed the 293 km Endurance Loop of the E-Cannonball rally in a range-topping VF 8. Taking part in what the organisers described as the largest e-mobility rally of its kind in Europe, the German team also completed all technical checkpoints and a celebratory lap of the Formula E circuit in Berlin. The route combined urban driving, regional roads and event stages linked to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship weekend in Berlin, showcasing the real-world useability and reliable range of the VF 8.

"The VF 8 proved well suited to the varied route, combining reassuring range, easy, intuitive control and navigation for Berlin's urban streets, with impressive comfort, space and performance on faster roads," said Fabian Beck, Marketing Director at Autohaus Schachtschneider. "We were also encouraged by the strong public interest in the vehicle throughout the event."

On the Défi 24hr en VE, a three-strong team crewed by VinFast customer and early-adopter, Armelin Asimane, Vice-President of FFAUVE (French Federation of Electric Vehicle Users Associations) Christophe Debonne, and VinFast Europe Communications Director, Florence Pham, entered the popular event's most challenging category in the car equipped with one of the most compact batteries in the 24–hour field. They chose to travel south, deliberately subjecting the VF 6 to harsher conditions than many teams who headed north to cooler, more favourable temperatures. Challenges including heavier traffic and temperatures well in excess of 30oC, which pose a greater test of the thermal management of battery and charging architecture.

"This 24-hour challenge was about showing that the compact, urban-focused VF 6 can support real families on real journeys, even in the most demanding conditions," explained Florence Pham, VinFast Europe Communications Director. "I am proud of the team's pragmatic event strategy, which mirrored the way families travel in the real world, and of the result we achieved with a compact 59.6 kWh battery, in a field where most 24–hour entries relied on much larger packs."

The VF 6 scored impressively given the conditions and demanding real-world scenarios. It achieved energy consumption of 20.0 kWh/100 km and earned an encouraging Défi 24hr Eco score of 721, representing a strong result that placed the VF 6 among the most efficient entries in the 24-hour category. Despite being subjected to extreme temperatures, the VF 6 also charged effectively, repeatedly achieving 95-100 kW in peak conditions.

"I joined the VinFast team as an EV owners' association representative to benchmark a compact 59.6 kWh EV in a highly demanding real-world scenario," commented Christophe Debonne, representing FFAUVE. "Throughout the journey, the crew drove within legal speed limits with the flow of traffic and I appreciated the VF 6's ability to respond quickly to driver input, briskly accelerating to merge with autoroute traffic or when exiting toll stations. We used air conditioning continuously and followed normal rest patterns to reflect how real customers use their cars on long summer trips. I was pleasantly surprised by how far the VF 6 travelled in these conditions, which shows that a small-battery EV can be a serious option for long summer journeys when drivers utilise the growing charging network intelligently."

VF 6

The VF 6 used to complete the Défi 24hr en VE is equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery and places safety, quality and customer support at its centre. A standard array of 22 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a class-leading 8 airbags are part of a standard equipment offering that includes a range of items normally found as options on more expensive vehicle classes – including a full length panoramic roof, heated and cooled electric front seats, 360-degree camera and heads-up display. Each VF 6 is protected by a comprehensive 7-year, 160,000 km warranty, which is extended to an unlimited 8 years for the battery.

VF 8

The Pininfarina-designed VF 8 is available as an Eco or Plus trim and both are protected by an industry-leading 10-year, 200,000 km bumper-to-bumper warranty. The battery is also protected by a 10-year warranty with no mileage limit. This protection is indicative of VinFast's commitment to accelerate the EV revolution for the benefit of customers and the environment and demonstrates its confidence in VF 8.

Both versions are all-wheel drive models, equipped with powerful twin electric motors, an 87.7 kWh battery and a greater range of standard equipment than any more expensive segment alternative. The 260 kW Eco has 500 Nm of torque, can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and has a combined full range of up to 471 km on the WLTP cycle. The extra power of the 300 kW Plus model, with 620 Nm of torque, reduces the sprint time to less than 5.5 seconds and returns up to 457 km WLTP combined full range. Both models have a top speed that is limited to 200 km/h.

About VinFast Auto Ltd.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS) - a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC - is Vietnam's leading automotive company, committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast offers a range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-buses in Vietnam and exports to key markets across Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.eu/