Fitkol Announces NB Series Featuring SportMind™ Intelligent Training System

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitkol today announced the launch of its NB Series of AI-powered treadmills, featuring SportMind™, an LLM Agent–driven intelligent training system designed to adapt running sessions in real time based on physiological feedback. The Early Access program began on December 26, 2025, with the official product launch scheduled for February 2, 2026.

Fitkol NB2 AI Treadmill

The Fitkol NB Series includes two models — NB2 and NB6 — built around a body-first training philosophy emphasizing adaptive pacing, intuitive interaction, and joint-conscious control. SportMind™ adjusts speed and incline based on heart-rate and cadence data to reduce cognitive load and support consistent training.

Early Access and Launch Timeline

The MSRP for the NB2 is $999, while the NB6 is $899. Early Access customers who placed a $9.9 deposit will be eligible for a $300 discount at launch on February 2, 2026. After launch, products will be sold at standard retail pricing.

Upon launch, the Fitkol NB Series will be available in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, and other selected markets. Availability may vary by region.

Key Features of the Fitkol NB Series

Effortless Setup : Just press the "AI" button and let SportMind™ handle the rest—so you can simply focus on the run, with hands-free voice interaction enabling speed or incline adjustments.

: Just press the "AI" button and let SportMind™ handle the rest—so you can simply focus on the run, with hands-free voice interaction enabling speed or incline adjustments. Adaptive Intelligence : Powered by an LLM-based agent, SportMind™ analyzes user profiles and real-time heart-rate data to adjust speed and incline toward an optimal training zone.

: Powered by an LLM-based agent, SportMind™ analyzes user profiles and real-time heart-rate data to adjust speed and incline toward an optimal training zone. Joint-Safe Rhythm Control : Heart-rate-based pacing helps reduce joint stress by avoiding abrupt speed changes and maintaining stable training intensity.

: Heart-rate-based pacing helps reduce joint stress by avoiding abrupt speed changes and maintaining stable training intensity. Built-to-Run Hardware: The NB Series features a 5.0HP German Bosch brushless motor for sustained power and durability, paired with a 20-inch commercial-grade running surface.

The system is designed to support a range of training needs, from everyday fitness and weight-management workouts to endurance-focused training, serving both beginners and more advanced runners.

"SportMind™ was developed to make running easier and more scientifically guided." a Fitkol engineer said. "With the NB Series, our goal was to simplify interaction while maintaining effective and safe training intensity."

About Fitkol

Fitkol is a technology-driven fitness company developing intelligent home fitness equipment based on a body-first approach. Guided by the principle of "Run Easy, Run Smart, Run Safe," Fitkol designs adaptive AI systems that adjust to users. More information: https://fitkol.com | [email protected].

