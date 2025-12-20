FITUR 2026 highlights the strong synergies between Germany and Spain

Germany will be comprehensively represented by companies from the tourism technology, hotel, incoming tour operator and cruise sectors.

MADRID, Dec. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The FITUR International Tourism Fair, which will take place at IFEMA MADRID from 21 to 25 January, will highlight the close ties between two of Europe's most dynamic tourism markets: Germany and Spain. Germany will present itself at FITUR 2026 with a diverse and highly representative range of offerings from its tourism industry. The country will stand out thanks to the participation of companies from the tourism industry, hotel chains, incoming tour operators and key players in the cruise industry, including offerings such as Hallo Nürnberg and Munich Tourism.

Germany will be comprehensively represented at FITUR 2026 by companies from the tourism technology, hotel, incoming tour operator and cruise sectors.

The growing German presence at the fair reflects the excellent development of bilateral tourist flows. Between January and October 2025, Germany ranked second among source markets in terms of cumulative expenditure, accounting for 11.8% of total revenue, according to INE data. With around 10.7 million visitors, Germany ranked third in terms of tourist numbers, representing an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period in 2024. At the same time, Spanish travellers' interest in Germany continues to grow. According to Forbes, overnight stays by Spanish tourists totalled over 2.7 million, representing growth of 7.7% compared to 2023. The German National Tourist Board (DZT) also emphasises that Germany has established itself as a preferred cultural destination for Europeans, especially Spaniards: 33% of them travel to the country for cultural reasons, compared to only 22% of other nationalities.

The momentum of German outbound travel is confirmed by data from GlobalData. This shows international spending of €187.395 billion for 2024 and forecasts spending of €213.363 billion for 2025. In 2024, Spain was once again the most popular foreign travel destination for Germans, with a market share of 15%, followed by Italy and Turkey.

Both countries are industry leaders in key global indicators. In the World Economic Forum's Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024, Spain ranks second and Germany sixth among 119 economies assessed. Germany stands out for its strong tourism and transport infrastructure, favourable business environment and wealth of natural and cultural resources. This shared position among the world's elite — alongside the United States, Japan, France and Australia — strengthens the tourism synergies between Spain and Germany.

