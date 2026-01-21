Fourth Annual Study Finds AI Confidence Outpaces Readiness as Data Integrity Gaps Persist

New research from Precisely and the Center for Applied AI and Business Analytics at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business reveals gaps in operational maturity, data trust, and skills as organizations look to scale AI enterprise-wide

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today released the findings from its fourth annual State of Data Integrity and AI Readiness study. Conducted in collaboration with the Center for Applied AI and Business Analytics at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business, the research is based on a survey of more than 500 senior data and analytics leaders across large enterprises in the U.S. and EMEA and highlights a growing disconnect in how organizations perceive their AI preparedness. Leaders overwhelmingly believe they are ready for AI, yet their responses point to foundational gaps that could significantly undermine AI success.

"The research shows that confidence in AI does not automatically translate into ROI. Organizations are moving quickly, but many are doing so without the trusted, governed data foundations required to scale AI responsibly. That disconnect represents what we call the Agentic AI Data Integrity Gap, and it introduces significant risk," said Dave Shuman, Chief Data Officer, Precisely. "As AI systems become more autonomous, data integrity is no longer a nice-to-have; it's a business imperative. Organizations that invest now in integrated, improved, governed and contextualized Agentic-Ready Data will be best positioned to turn AI ambition into measurable business results."

Access the full report here: 2026 State of Data Integrity and AI Readiness.

Disconnect Between Agentic-Ready Data Perception and Reality

AI continues to be a top priority with 52% of survey respondents citing AI as the primary influence on their data programs, and 85% of respondents reporting adoption of Agentic AI by their organization. Agentic-Ready Data is imperative for return on investment (ROI). However, the study conducted in late 2025 identifies key areas of concern around infrastructure, skills, and data readiness as organizations look to move from AI pilots to full-scale implementation.

Key findings include:

A number of leaders confidently report having the necessary infrastructure (87%), skills (86%), and data readiness (88%) for AI, but many also admit infrastructure (42%), skills (41%), and data readiness (43%) are their biggest obstacles.

Most organizations claim they connect AI well with business goals, yet only 31% have actual metrics tied to key performance indicators (KPIs).

43% of leaders cite data readiness as the most significant barrier to AI alignment with business objectives and more than half name data quality as the most common data integrity priority.

Data Governance Is a Key Differentiator

Over the past 18 to 24 months, the market has reached an inflection point, with AI shifting to action-driven, agentic systems. The research highlights a stark divide between organizations with a clearly defined data strategy and those that do not. Leaders that prioritize accurate, consistent, and contextual data, supported by strong data governance, report far greater confidence in their ability to execute and scale AI initiatives.

71% of organizations with a data strategy and data governance program report high trust in their data, compared to 50% without.

63% have established some form of AI governance, but those that have integrated AI governance into existing data governance programs are showing even greater levels of success.

96% report that their organizations invest in location intelligence and third-party data enrichment to add context to their data for AI initiatives.

32% of leaders with a data strategy and governance already in place expect positive ROI from AI in just 6-11 months.

Skill Shortages Persist

In addition to the data readiness challenges, more than half of organizations (51%) also cite skills as a top need for AI initiatives, while only 38% feel very prepared in terms of staff skills and AI training. Key areas where AI skills are lacking include:

Ability to deploy AI at scale (30%)

Expertise in responsible AI and compliance (29%)

Translating business needs into AI solutions (28%)

AI model development and basic AI literacy (27%)

"The skills gap isn't about a lack of talent in one area, it's about the need for professionals who can operate across data, business strategy, and AI governance simultaneously," said Murugan Anandarajan, PhD, Professor and Academic Director at Drexel LeBow's Center for Applied AI and Business Analytics. "That reality has major implications for how organizations and universities prepare those entering the workforce for the era of Agentic AI."

The Shift to Agentic AI Raises the Stakes for Data Integrity

Agentic AI transforms how work gets done by enabling systems that don't just generate insights and content, but take action, interpreting signals, making decisions, and executing workflows across the enterprise. The study underscores how unprepared many are at the data foundation level. This lack of preparedness has resulted in an Agentic AI Data Integrity Gap, the gap between where enterprise data is today and what's required to safely and effectively power Agentic AI at scale.

Organizations that successfully close the gap focus on Agentic-Ready Data strategies built on unified, easily discoverable data; trusted third-party enrichment; continuous updates; and strong governance, transparency, and automation; driving trust, control, and efficiency at scale.

For a comprehensive deep dive into the 2026 State of Data Integrity and AI Readiness findings, attend the webinar "The 2026 State of Data Integrity and AI Readiness" on February 25, 2026, and hear directly from experts at Precisely and Drexel LeBow's Center for Applied AI and Business Analytics or access the full report: 2026 State of Data Integrity and AI Readiness.

About Drexel University's LeBow College of Business

Drexel University's LeBow College of Business is a top-ranked, AACSB-accredited business school with market-centric undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs that prepare students to make an impact at the intersection of business and technology.

LeBow's Center for Applied AI and Business Analytics forms partnerships to benefit current and future practitioners who seek to discover, advance and generate value from the transformational impact of data and AI on business and society. The Center connects leading corporations with faculty, researchers and students – providing access to college expertise, the ability to shape curricula and a talent pipeline for co-ops, internships and employment. From applied research, course projects and thought leadership to STEM youth programs and an engaged community of industry professionals, collaborations benefit organizations and students alike.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

