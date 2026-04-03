From CES to Market: GOALKER Launches Unicut Series Online as H3 Pro Hits Kickstarter

SHANGHAI, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOALKER announced the official launch of its Unicut Series robotic lawn mowers on Amazon and its online store, following the lineup's debut at CES 2026. Combining AI-powered navigation, precision cutting, and advanced sensing technology, the Unicut Series is designed to simplify routine lawn care for modern homeowners.

GOALKER UNICUT SERIES

Built for small to medium-sized lawns, the new lineup delivers reliable autonomous mowing with minimal setup. Through smart connectivity and intuitive mobile app control, users can schedule mowing, monitor performance, and maintain a neatly trimmed lawn with little manual effort.

Key Highlights

AI-powered navigation with RTK positioning and vision sensing

Intelligent obstacle detection recognizing 3 00+ object types

Precision edge-cutting technology with up to 99.8% lawn coverage

with up to Quiet operation below 59 dB for residential environments

Unicut H1: Smart Lawn Care for Medium Yards

The Unicut H1 is designed as an all-in-one solution for lawns of 1,500㎡. Equipped with RTK positioning and dual ToF vision, the mower uses AI-driven navigation to adapt to each yard's unique layout.

Its AI Vision system detects and avoids both static and moving obstacles, ensuring smooth operation even in complex outdoor environments. The mower's rear-wheel drive system can handle slopes up to 45%, allowing it to traverse hills, potholes, and uneven terrain.

With a cutting speed of 0.4 m/s and a floating cutting system built for uneven lawns, the Unicut H1 delivers consistently reliable mowing performance. The Unicut H1 is now available on Amazon and in GOALKER's online shop—featuring a 15% launch promotion (MSRP €1299).

Unicut H3 Pro Launches on Kickstarter

GOALKER also introduced the Unicut H3 Pro, now available on Kickstarter starting at $599. Designed for lawns of 1,200 m², the mower integrates RTK positioning with a vision-fusion system for wide environmental awareness.

Featuring dual RGB sensors and a ToF object-detection camera, the H3 Pro can identify and track over 300 types of objects, including toys, garden tools, pets, and wildlife, while dynamically planning safe detours in real time.

An intelligent path-planning algorithm automatically generates efficient mowing routes, while 1 cm precision edge-cutting technology helps achieve 99.8% lawn coverage.

"The Unicut Series reflects our mission to make intelligent lawn care more accessible," a GOALKER spokesperson said. "By combining advanced sensing technology with AI-driven navigation, we aim to deliver convenient and reliable lawn maintenance for homeowners."

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