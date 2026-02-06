GAC MPV Serves as Official Reception Fleet for APEC China 2026, Demonstrating the Strength of Chinese Manufacturing

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 1 to 10, 2026, the first official event of the APEC China Year took place in Guangzhou, marking an important moment for Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. As the designated official reception fleet, the MPV from GAC provided high-standard mobility services for participating delegations, highlighting the advancing capabilities of Chinese automotive manufacturing on the international stage.

As Asia-Pacific's most influential economic mechanism, APEC's selection of GAC underscores growing trust in China's premium automotive brands. This honor reflects GAC MPV's consistent record of performance and reliability at major national and international events. Over the years, GAC MPV has been featured at the 15th National Games, the Understanding China Conference, the National Two Sessions, the Fortune Global Forum, and the Xuanyuan Automotive Blue Book Forum. Its repeated appearance at these high-level occasions demonstrates broad recognition from event organizers and further consolidates its position in the premium MPV segment.

GAC continues to make steady progress in both brand reputation and market performance. The GAC MPV family has achieved cumulative sales exceeding 850,000 units, with more than 480,000 from its leading series. These achievements position GAC among the foremost brands in China's premium MPV segment, maintaining leadership in both sales volume and residual value. Its combination of functionality, refinement, and durability has earned strong trust from users across diverse mobility scenarios.

Through continuous innovation, advanced manufacturing, and customer‑focused development, GAC remains committed to promoting high‑quality mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of domestic and global markets. From serving international conferences to enhancing everyday travel, the MPV from GAC reflects the progress of Chinese automotive excellence and the confidence of an industry entering a new era of intelligent, sustainable mobility.

