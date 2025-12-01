GEEKOM Unveils GeekBook X14 Pro: The World's First All-Metal Ultralight Laptop

Vom Nachrichtendienst

GEEKOM

01 Dez, 2025, 10:08 GMT

TAIPEI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM has officially announced the upcoming launch of its GeekBook X series, scheduled for mid-December 2025. Designed to balance portability and performance, the new lineup aims to elevate productivity, creative workflows, and everyday entertainment. Leading the charge is the GeekBook X14 Pro, which sets a new benchmark as the lightest Windows laptop in its class, redefining standards for mobile computing and professional efficiency.

Continue Reading
GEEKOM
GEEKOM

Founded in Taiwan in 2003, GEEKOM has emerged as a formidable player in the premium mini PC market. In Q3 2025, the company recorded a remarkable 150% revenue growth over the previous quarter. Now expanding into the notebook segment, GEEKOM is positioning itself as a full-spectrum PC brand, encapsulated in its brand vision: "Think PC, Think GEEKOM." The company now competes alongside global tech giants -yet in many European countries, GEEKOM's high-end mini PCs consistently outperform these rivals in popularity.

The GeekBook X series includes two models: the X14 Pro and the X16 Pro. Both are engineered for high-performance computing and seamless user experiences, featuring Intel's latest Ultra processors for accelerated multitasking, a 120Hz high-refresh-rate display that delivers ultra-smooth visuals, and a sleek, skin-friendly full-metal chassis that combines lightweight durability with premium aesthetics.

As the more compact of the two, the GeekBook X14 Pro unites premium craftsmanship with cutting-edge performance in an ultra-portable form factor. Encased in a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis with a soft-touch finish, it weighs just 2.2 lbs, making it the lightest Windows laptop in its category. Its sleek profile measures only 16.9mm at its thinnest point, roughly the diameter of a standard ballpoint pen, ensuring effortless mobility. The 14-inch OLED display has a resolution of 2.8K and supports 120Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp, fluid visuals. With up to 16 hours of battery life, it's built for all-day productivity and entertainment. Powered by the top-notch Intel Core Ultra 9 185H chip, the X14 Pro offers robust performance ideal for business professionals, content creators, and everyday users seeking a powerful yet travel-friendly device.

The GeekBook X14 Pro redefines what an ultralight laptop can be—sleek, premium and performance-driven. For users demanding the ultimate notebook experience, this device offers a compelling new option. Official release is set for mid-December 2025, please stay tuned.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823102/GEEKOM.jpg

Mehr von dieser Quelle

GEEKOM stellt das GeekBook X14 Pro vor - den weltweit ersten ultraleichten, dennoch robusten Vollmetall-Laptop.

GEEKOM stellt das GeekBook X14 Pro vor - den weltweit ersten ultraleichten, dennoch robusten Vollmetall-Laptop.

GEEKOM hat offiziell die bevorstehende Markteinführung seiner GeekBook X-Serie angekündigt, die für Mitte Dezember 2025 geplant ist. Die neue...
Weitere Pressemitteilungen von dieser Quelle

Suchen

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Pressemeldungen zu ähnlichen Themen