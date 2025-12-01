GEEKOM Unveils GeekBook X14 Pro: The World's First All-Metal Ultralight Laptop

TAIPEI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM has officially announced the upcoming launch of its GeekBook X series, scheduled for mid-December 2025. Designed to balance portability and performance, the new lineup aims to elevate productivity, creative workflows, and everyday entertainment. Leading the charge is the GeekBook X14 Pro, which sets a new benchmark as the lightest Windows laptop in its class, redefining standards for mobile computing and professional efficiency.

Founded in Taiwan in 2003, GEEKOM has emerged as a formidable player in the premium mini PC market. In Q3 2025, the company recorded a remarkable 150% revenue growth over the previous quarter. Now expanding into the notebook segment, GEEKOM is positioning itself as a full-spectrum PC brand, encapsulated in its brand vision: "Think PC, Think GEEKOM." The company now competes alongside global tech giants -yet in many European countries, GEEKOM's high-end mini PCs consistently outperform these rivals in popularity.

The GeekBook X series includes two models: the X14 Pro and the X16 Pro. Both are engineered for high-performance computing and seamless user experiences, featuring Intel's latest Ultra processors for accelerated multitasking, a 120Hz high-refresh-rate display that delivers ultra-smooth visuals, and a sleek, skin-friendly full-metal chassis that combines lightweight durability with premium aesthetics.

As the more compact of the two, the GeekBook X14 Pro unites premium craftsmanship with cutting-edge performance in an ultra-portable form factor. Encased in a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis with a soft-touch finish, it weighs just 2.2 lbs, making it the lightest Windows laptop in its category. Its sleek profile measures only 16.9mm at its thinnest point, roughly the diameter of a standard ballpoint pen, ensuring effortless mobility. The 14-inch OLED display has a resolution of 2.8K and supports 120Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp, fluid visuals. With up to 16 hours of battery life, it's built for all-day productivity and entertainment. Powered by the top-notch Intel Core Ultra 9 185H chip, the X14 Pro offers robust performance ideal for business professionals, content creators, and everyday users seeking a powerful yet travel-friendly device.

The GeekBook X14 Pro redefines what an ultralight laptop can be—sleek, premium and performance-driven. For users demanding the ultimate notebook experience, this device offers a compelling new option. Official release is set for mid-December 2025, please stay tuned.

