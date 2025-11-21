Global Times: German visitors impressed by Shenzhen speed of innovation, entrepreneurial spirit

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed – This is the buzzword frequently used to describe Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, by a group of German media professionals who visited the city to attend the 16th Media Forum China-Germany and a Media Study Tour from November 10 to 13, the first China-foreign bilateral media dialogue held in Shenzhen after it was announced as the host city of the 2026 APEC meeting.

That is indeed an apt term to describe the remarkable rise of Shenzhen – from a small fishing village to a global metropolis and economic and innovation powerhouse in just over four decades. Today, Shenzhen rises in a forest of sleek skyscrapers, home to world-leading tech startups and a magnet for global talent.

"Today's Shenzhen is hailed by the media as APEC's 'third city' in China, China's 'Silicon Valley', and the 'Southern Tech Hub', and boasts a series of new city calling cards," Zhang Ling, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee and head of the Publicity Department, said during the media forum, adding that Shenzhen stands as China's most innovative and vibrant city: a global gateway of openness, a green and low-carbon haven for living, and a civilized metropolis that cherishes virtue and strives for goodness.

Shenzhen is a remarkably lively and modern city – everyone here moves with a clear purpose, works at a brisk pace, and embraces efficiency, making it burst with energy, a forum participant told the Global Times.

"Seeing how they work and the projects they're focused on is very impressive – it's a great example of the city's spirit, which is built on innovation and speed," another forum guest told the Global Times after watching Engine AI's humanoid robots perform kung fu and kickboxing.

Participants of the study tour, mostly journalists and editors from mainstream German news organizations, were wowed by the demonstration and took numerous photos and videos.

Standing before the window wall at the grand hall of the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration (SCIA) headquarters building, one can see Hong Kong and Macao on a clear day.

Founded in 1983, the institute embodies Shenzhen's opening-up, economic experimentation, cross-border cooperation and international vision, said Chi Wenhui of the SCIA.

To date, its arbitration and mediation services have been extended to 146 countries and regions, and its panel of arbitrators covers 129 countries and regions.

In 2024, the total amount in dispute in newly accepted commercial arbitration cases at the SCIA reached 142 billion yuan ($20 billion), with the largest single international case exceeding 30 billion yuan, according to the SCIA's website.

"This amount demonstrated the impartiality, credibility and reputation of the SCIA," Chi told the Global Times.

The German media representatives were also impressed by Shenzhen's "smart city initiative," including its digital twin technology for real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure, which "showcased the city's cutting-edge development," one participant said.

Another participant shared several amazing moments from the study tour: "We visited Qianhai E-Hub, where one can wear a tiny ring control module and an electronic hand mimics precise human movements. We saw AI translator that can immediately turn Chinese into German, English, or other languages – that was pretty impressive."

Meanwhile, drone food delivery at the Shenzhen Talent Park showed how technology can improve daily life.

A German participant visiting Shenzhen for the second time after a maiden trip in 2019, summed up his stay by saying: "The city is very lively, with many new areas and a dense population – it has a distinct vibe. It's the 'Shenzhen Speed' that sets it apart."