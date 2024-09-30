GODREJ & BOYCE SHOWCASES FUTURISTIC SECURITY SOLUTIONS AT SECURITY ESSEN IN GERMANY

ESSEN, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group's Security Solutions business participated in Security Essen 2024, the leading global trade fair for security in Essen, Germany. This event provided an opportunity for the company to showcase not only its latest innovations in security, but also reaffirm its commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and social welfare. The stand constructed was 100% Carbon neutral and made using recycled material, a first of its kind.

Godrej & Boyce exhibits cutting-edge security solutions at Security Essen 2024, reinforcing its dedication to sustainability with eco-friendly innovations and practices (PRNewsfoto/Godrej Enterprises Group)

At Security Essen, Godrej & Boyce introduced breakthrough products such as the Li-Ion Battery Storage Cabinet—a fire-protected space for storing and charging lithium-ion batteries—and the E-Cash Gun Safe Locker, designed to safely secure long-barrel weapons, small arms, ammunition, and important documents. Alongside these innovations, the company showcased its durable safes, world-class fire-resistant solutions, advanced vault equipment, and resilient vault room doors, all of which adhere to the highest international security standards.

These products not just feature advanced technologies but are certified and listed as per the highest European security standards – EN 1143 - T2, demonstrating the company's dedication to delivering high-quality, secure, and reliable solutions for its global customers.

"Our participation at Security Essen is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class security solutions to the global market. Apart from innovation, sustainability is also one of our core values at Godrej. We are also showcasing the sustainable practices followed at Godrej. This will help us change perceptions about Indian manufacturers in Europe and the rest of the word. By integrating advanced technology and adhering to the highest international standards we aim to address the modern security needs of our customers effectively. To add, our exhibit booth is also made from recycled materials, designed to be 100% carbon neutral. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while driving a new standard in both security and environmental stewardship," said Pushkar Gokhale, EVP and Business Head, Security Solutions Business of Godrej & Boyce.

Security Essen provided Godrej & Boyce with a platform to engage with industry leaders, partners, and customers from around the globe. Through interactive demonstrations and expert discussions, the company explored emerging trends in security technology and contributed to the dialogue on protecting people and assets in an increasingly complex environment.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512459/Security_Essen.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512458/Godrej_Logo.jpg