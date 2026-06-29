Growing Demand for Color Metal Engraving Drives Interest in Advanced Fiber Laser Technology

BERLIN, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for customized and industrial-grade metal engraving continues to grow across Germany as manufacturers, jewelry makers, automotive suppliers, and fabrication workshops seek faster, more precise marking solutions. As businesses move beyond basic black marking, interest is increasing in fiber laser systems that offer greater flexibility, speed, and production efficiency.

Monport's GT Autofocus Fiber Laser Series includes GT Split (30W and 50W) and GT MOPA (30W, 60W, 80W, 100W, and 200W Split MOPA) models, allowing users to choose a system based on their applications and production needs.

Shared Benefits Across the GT Fiber Laser Series

Both GT and GT MOPA fiber laser machines feature:

Autofocus for quicker setup and consistent engraving accuracy.

3D deep engraving with clear relief and depth structures.

Laser rust removal without chemicals or contact.

Thin metal cutting up to 3 mm (higher-power models).

High engraving speeds of up to 22,000 mm/s for greater productivity.

GT Split Fiber vs. GT MOPA Fiber Laser: What's the Difference?

GT Split (30W & 50W) fiber laser machines are designed for businesses that need reliable, high-speed metal marking. They are ideal for:

Logos, serial numbers, QR codes, and industrial identification.

Deep engraving on metal.

Everyday production with excellent speed and value.

GT MOPA fiber laser machines add adjustable pulse duration and frequency, giving users greater control over laser performance. This provides several advantages:

Color engraving on stainless steel with vibrant, consistent results.

Cleaner black marking on anodized aluminum.

Reduced heat impact for delicate materials and finer details.

More precise deep engraving with improved edge quality.

Greater versatility for jewelry, customized gifts, medical devices, premium consumer products, and industrial components.

For customers, this means one machine can handle both standard industrial marking and advanced decorative applications, reducing the need for multiple laser systems.

Higher-powered MOPA models also increase productivity. Compared with the 30W MOPA baseline, engraving speed improves to 2× (60W), 3.5× (80W), 5× (100W), and 8× (200W Split MOPA), making them well suited for demanding production environments.

Monport's GT Autofocus Series is available for order through Monport official website.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser develops professional CO2 laser, fiber, and UV laser engraver for makers, businesses, and industrial users. The company focuses on delivering reliable, high-performance laser solutions that improve precision, productivity, and efficiency.

Monport Laser