Hainan FTP International Services Portal joins you at Asian Beach Games

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chinadaily.com.cn

29 Apr, 2026, 08:58 GMT

HAIKOU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

The 6th Asian Beach Games brought athletes and visitors from across Asia and beyond to the shores of Sanya, a city in China's southernmost Hainan province.

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The photo shows IOC Honorary President for Life Thomas Bach viewing the cultural and creative products of the Hainan Free Trade Port International Service Portal.
The photo shows IOC Honorary President for Life Thomas Bach viewing the cultural and creative products of the Hainan Free Trade Port International Service Portal.

Amid all the excitement, the Hainan Free Trade Port International Services Portal made a head-turning appearance at the Games, showcasing its comprehensive one-stop platform designed for foreigners living, working and exploring in Hainan.

From career opportunities and business services to travel, education, daily living and shopping — the portal covers it all. Scan the QR code in the video and discover the endless possibilities that the Hainan Free Trade Port has to offer.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968849/image1.jpg

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