Hainan FTP International Services Portal joins you at Asian Beach Games

Vom Nachrichtendienstchinadaily.com.cn
29 Apr, 2026, 08:58 GMT
HAIKOU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn
The 6th Asian Beach Games brought athletes and visitors from across Asia and beyond to the shores of Sanya, a city in China's southernmost Hainan province.
Amid all the excitement, the Hainan Free Trade Port International Services Portal made a head-turning appearance at the Games, showcasing its comprehensive one-stop platform designed for foreigners living, working and exploring in Hainan.
From career opportunities and business services to travel, education, daily living and shopping — the portal covers it all. Scan the QR code in the video and discover the endless possibilities that the Hainan Free Trade Port has to offer.
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