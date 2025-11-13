Hitachi Solutions recognised as the winner of 2025 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Partner of the Year

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions today announced it has won the Dynamics 365 Finance 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. It has also been selected as finalists for Build and Modernize AI Apps, Dynamics 365 Sales and Customer Insights, Dynamics 365 Supply Chain, and Low Code Application Development. In addition, Hitachi Solutions has won 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Government. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Hitachi Solutions Microsoft Finance Partner of the Year 2025

"We are thrilled to be named Microsoft Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Finance and finalists for Build and Modernize AI Apps, Dynamics 365 Sales and Customer Insights, Dynamics 365 Supply Chain, and Low Code Application Development," said Steven French, European CEO at Hitachi Solutions. "Our mission is to deliver exceptional technologies and services that drive our customers success. These awards are a testament to the value and outcomes we deliver by leveraging Microsoft's advanced technology to drive significant business outcomes for our customers."

To win the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Partner of the Year, Hitachi Solutions modernised finance operations with Dynamics 365, delivering rapid ERP rollouts, AI-driven automation, and real-time insights. From global manufacturers like Ansell to enabling the world's first e-waste sustainability programme at The Royal Mint; our scalable solutions accelerated transformation, deepened Microsoft Cloud adoption, and drove measurable impact across industries - proving the power of strategic modernisation.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations. Hitachi Solutions America was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Dynamics 365 Finance.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

About Hitachi Solutions

Hitachi Solutions empowers sustainable business transformation through tailored advisory, consulting, and technology solutions for organisations worldwide. Our expertise spans finance, sales, and service transformation, low-code innovation, and the strategic use of AI and data to drive insight and efficiency.

As a Microsoft-first organisation, Hitachi Solutions is dedicated exclusively to the Microsoft ecosystem, leveraging their business, cloud, AI, and data platforms to achieve meaningful business outcomes for our customers. Headquartered in Tokyo, our global teams operate across North America, Europe, India, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Hitachi Solutions is part of Hitachi, Ltd., one of the world's largest and most respected organisations. As part of this extraordinary network of over 600 companies, we work together as "One Hitachi"—sharing knowledge, expertise, and a shared commitment to innovation and social progress.

In everything we do, we partner closely with our customers to drive transformation, build lasting value, and honour the trusted values that define Hitachi.

