How to Reduce Household Electricity Bills in Daily Life -- Sunshare Offers a New Solution

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshare's upgraded eXtraSolid™ technology extends battery lifespan by 30% over competing products. The latest Sunshare Glory Balcony Solar Storage System features Dual-Level Active Balancing Technology and an Optimized Low-Voltage Charging Architecture. It reduces internal energy loss while enabling low-stress, stable charging to protect the battery and prolong lifespan, helping households achieve substantial electricity savings.

Optimized Low-Voltage Charging Architecture Extends Battery Lifespan

eXtraSolid™ technology

The Sunshare Glory Battery System adopts the Optimized Low-Voltage Charging Architecture to achieve stable charging, delivering a cycle life exceeding 10,000 charges. The overall lifespan can exceed 20 years, significantly longer than the typical 15-year lifespan of similar products. Long-term operation maximizes return on investment by preventing premature battery replacement and lowering maintenance costs, continuously cutting electricity bills while balancing economic benefits and safety.

Dual-Level Active Balancing for Longer Life and Maximum Performance

Equipped with advanced Dual-Level Active Balancing technology, the system enables autonomous current balancing within single packs and intelligently distributes energy across multiple packs. Optimizing power distribution cuts internal storage losses to achieve an energy utilization rate of up to 95%. This active balancing maintains battery health, slows capacity degradation, and extends lifespan, maximizing green electricity use and reducing grid dependence.

Small Modules, Flexible Mixed Stacking up to 16 kWh

The battery expansion pack supports flexible mixed stacking, compatible with capacity of 1.5 kWh, 2 kWh, and 4 kWh. These packs can be combined and expanded up to 16 kWh to meet diverse household energy needs. Featuring IP65 protection and reliable operation down to -20°C, the modular design lets users add packs gradually to ease upfront financial pressure.

Sunshare Ray Solar Panel Advantages

Lightweight and compact, Sunshare Ray 200W photovoltaic panels weigh only 7.15 kg (1,236 mm × 766 mm), occupying just 44.9% of the space of traditional solar panels. Featuring drill-free, non-destructive installation, the panels allow easy DIY setup across balconies, patios, small roofs, and garden floors without a professional installer. Their compact form factor enables flexible deployment in irregular and fragmented idle spaces to unlock untapped generation potential. Combined with the Sunshare Glory Balcony Solar Storage System, Sunshare delivers an accessible, cost-effective solution that maximizes long-term electricity savings.

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