Leveraging Infosys Topaz's generative AI capabilities to simplify the access and consumption of complex global economic and financial reports for the public

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI), an independent economic research institute under the umberella of the Handelsblatt Media Group in Germany, today announced the launch of its first research report titled "AI Trend Report: How AI is Transforming Industries," leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies. The report provides in-depth analysis of the possible applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in select industries. The unique generative AI solution powering this report will allow readers to interact with and customize the content as per their requirement.

Infosys and Handelsblatt Research Institute Launch the First AI-Powered Trend Report to Drive Innovative Storytelling

The trend report explores AI from two perspectives: a view into the broad economic implications, and a showcase of specific applications across industries like retail, healthcare, agriculture, and logistics. It also analyses the potential role of AI in manufacturing. Instead of traditional, non-editable PDFs, users can customize the AI powered online edition of the report using a wide range of options including interactive graphics, summarizing the content, shortening the text to the desired reading time, converting it to audio, or translating it into English. Additionally, users can interact with a customized dashboard to access these options.

This is the first report resulting from the strategic collaboration between Infosys and HRI and involves design and project management expertise from Wongdoody, Infosys' human experience agency and the technical expertise of the Infosys AI & Analytics team.

HRI has consistently redefined the digital storytelling of its reports in recent years. Through its collaboration with Infosys, HRI is now pushing the boundaries of digital information dissemination, ensuring that HRI trend report is presented in an engaging and accessible manner. The reports are known for their intelligent and reliable scientific analysis, and serve as an open source of economic and financial information.

Dr. Jan Kleibrink, Managing Director of the Handelsblatt Research Institute: "Our publications are about presenting complex economic relationships and the results of scientific analysis to a broad readership. The collaboration with Infosys as our AI and digital innovation partner makes it possible to consistently transfer this approach to the digital space. AI-based features such as text-to-speech or the summarization of key topics take our digital storytelling capabilities to a new level."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Sustainability, Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Handelsblatt Research Institute to pioneer a new era in the accessibility and consumption of complex economic and financial reports. Leveraging our generative AI capabilities through Infosys Topaz, this collaboration opens up unique opportunities for content creation and marketing, enabling high-quality and personalized content that will enable readers to customize, summarize, and interact with research in unprecedented ways. It underscores our commitment to driving innovative digital storytelling that informs and inspires."

The pdf version of the AI Trend Report: How AI is Transforming Industries is available to view here

About the Handelsblatt Research Institute

The Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI) is an independent research institute under the umbrella of the Handelsblatt Media Group. It produces scientific studies on behalf of clients such as companies, financial investors, associations, foundations and government agencies. It combines the scientific expertise of its 20-strong team of economists, social and natural scientists, information scientists and historians with journalistic expertise in the preparation of the results. It works together with a network of partners and specialists. The Handelsblatt Research Institute also offers desk research, competition analyses and market research.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

