CHISINAU, Moldova, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you ask any European what they associate Switzerland with, you are likely to hear these three answers: watches, chocolate and financial services. All top-notch. And, rightly so, Switzerland has managed to maintain a leading position in innovation and be recognized as a global hub in areas such as microtechnology, precision instruments or medical equipment. The secret of success? A clear and honest vision of what the country can offer through its own forces and the segments in which it is better to turn to reliable trading partners.

Invest Moldova: The architecture of the Swiss success - the innovation niche and components manufactured in Eastern Europe

This is why, currently, the need for machinery and electronic equipment capable of supporting elite industrial production is ensured through imports. According to the data provided by the Federal Statistical Office[1], in 2024 Switzerland imported machinery, apparatus and electrical equipment worth a total of CHF 32,934 million. In terms of volumes, this segment ranks third, after metals and precious stones (first place – CHF 102,686 million), and chemicals and pharmaceuticals (second place – CHF 75,205 million).

More than half of imported goods come from the European Union (52.7% in 2024), but other European countries are also starting to stand out as suppliers. For example, the Republic of Moldova.

Moldova – a potential trading partner

Although exports to Switzerland are currently relatively low, they offer an interesting picture of their diversification potential. In 2024, Moldova exported a total of USD 21.8 million to the Swiss market, of which 65% were agri-food products, followed by electrical equipment and light industry.

According to the International Trade Centre (ITC), the products with the greatest additional export potential to Switzerland include machinery and electronic equipment, technical textiles and beverages, leaving room for an additional growth of around USD 16 million.

For Swiss investors, Moldova is becoming a point of interest through competitive costs, proximity to the EU market, preferential trade agreements and accelerated specialization in value-added industries. While agriculture remains important, the country's economic future is increasingly clearly anchored in advanced industrial production, and electrical equipment is the strongest example of this evolution.

An accelerated industrial transformation

Between 2013 and 2024, Moldova's exports to the EU increased from USD 1.03 billion to USD 2.39 billion (+131%), reaching a historic peak in 2023. During the same period, exports of electrical equipment advanced spectacularly, from USD 233 million to USD 560 million (+140%), becoming the No. 1 export category to the European market. The sector is fuelled by continuous industrial investment, an increasingly mature technical ecosystem and a well-trained workforce in centres such as Chișinău, Bălţi and Cahul, where production clusters for the automotive, electronics and mechatronics industries are developing.

At the same time, approximately 85% of foreign direct investment in equity comes from the European Union, according to NBM data, consolidating the EU's role as the main economic partner and investor of the Republic of Moldova.

A significant example of this technological maturity is the Moldovan company InformBusiness, which develops traction inverters, advanced battery management systems and electronic control equipment for electric mobility entirely in Chișinău. InformBusiness products are used in trolleybuses, electric buses and trams, being integrated into a complete production chain, from design to assembly. The company's technology is already implemented in over 170 cities around the world as well as in urban agglomerations in Asia and Latin America. This global presence highlights Moldova's ability to supply critical components for electric transport and the transition to sustainable mobility.

It is worth noting that Gebauer & Griller, the global group of companies that produces high-quality cables, wires and technical harnesses for the automotive industry and various sectors – plans to invest between EUR 5–8 million in Moldova by 2027/2028, creating approximately 200 new jobs in the automotive components sector.

"Moldova's industrial model tends to be more closely aligned with the European one: advanced manufacturing, critical technologies and a well-trained technical workforce. This evolution creates natural complementarity with Switzerland, which bases its competitiveness on innovation and robust supply chains. We see real potential for expanding collaborations in sectors such as electrical equipment, electronics and electric mobility," says Natalia Bejan, Director of the Investment Agency.

Thus, electrical equipment is transforming the Republic of Moldova into an essential and equally surprising industrial engine of export.

It is a rise worth following with interest, for its ability to consolidate Switzerland's contribution to global innovation.

