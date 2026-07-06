Ivanti Announces New Distribution Partnership with QBS Software for DACH Region

QBS Software to support Ivanti partners with dedicated quoting, deal support and onboarding resources in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, a global enterprise IT and security software company, announced a distribution partnership with QBS Software, as part of an update to its distribution model in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Effective August 8, 2026, Ivanti will transition distribution responsibilities to QBS Software, which will serve as a distributor for new business and renewals across the region.

QBS Software will provide a dedicated Ivanti support team to assist partners with quoting, proof of concepts and deal support, enabling faster response times and improved support throughout the sales cycle. This update is designed to simplify how partners engage with Ivanti, streamline operations and deliver a more consistent experience across the region.

"We are excited to welcome Ivanti to QBS. This partnership strengthens our position as the leading software value distributor, expanding our security and IT management portfolio while creating new growth opportunities for our partners. Together, we will help partners accelerate customer success through deep expertise, exceptional support, and the scale of the QBS platform," said Oliver Roth, Chief Commercial Officer at QBS Software

"Partners are central to how Ivanti delivers value to customers," said Claus Nussbaum, Area Vice President, Enterprise Channel Sales, EMEA Central at Ivanti. "This change is about improving the day-to-day experience for our partners—giving them clearer access to resources, faster support and a more consistent way to manage business with Ivanti. QBS brings a strong expertise and dedicated support model to support this shift and help partners move opportunities forward with greater confidence."

What this means for partners:

QBS Software will support all new business and renewals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland





Existing or in-progress renewal offers may be reissued through QBS Software





Partners are encouraged to review active opportunities to confirm alignment with the updated distribution channel

Ivanti is working in close collaboration with partners and distributors to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of service throughout the process.

To learn more, please visit the QBS Software website: https://www.qbssoftware.com/dach/ivanti/

About Ivanti

Ivanti is a global enterprise IT and security software company dedicated to unlocking human potential by managing, automating and protecting data and systems to empower continuous innovation. With adaptable software solutions tailored to customer needs, Ivanti empowers IT and security teams to enhance operational efficiency, cut costs and proactively mitigate security risks. At the heart of Ivanti's offerings is the AI-powered Ivanti Neurons platform, which transforms the way IT and security teams operate. By delivering unified, reusable services and tools, the platform helps ensure consistent visibility, scalability, and secure solution implementation, enabling teams to work smarter, not harder. Ivanti follows "Secure by Design" principles to provide software solutions that scale with our customers' needs to help enable IT and Security to improve operational efficiency while reducing costs and proactively reducing risk. Ivanti fosters an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are honored and valued, reflecting a commitment to a sustainable future for customers, partners, employees and the planet. Learn more at www.ivanti.com and follow us on social media @GoIvanti.

Press Contacts

Press Contact

Ivanti

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About QBS

QBS Technology Group operates the world's largest enterprise software delivery platform, connecting over 12,500 SaaS and software vendors with resellers across the globe. QBS specialises in long-tail and value-added software distribution, simplifying procurement and enabling partners to focus on business growth.

The group delivers unmatched loyalty to the channel, exclusively serving partners with sales support, technical pre-sales, and professional services. With a combined team of 400+ professionals and recurring revenues in excess of $700 million, QBS is redefining software distribution across EMEA.

Press Contact

QBS Software GmbH:

[email protected]

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