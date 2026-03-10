Jackery Showcases SolarVault 3 Series at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026

LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in clean energy solutions, will make its first appearance at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026, taking place from 10–12 March at Expo Greater Amsterdam. At Booth J6, the company will unveil its latest plug-in solar storage system, the Jackery SolarVault 3 Series, to the Dutch market.

As one of Europe's leading trade fairs for solar and smart energy, the event underscores Jackery's growing presence in the Netherlands and its focus on residential plug-in home battery and solar storage solutions.

"Solar Solutions Amsterdam is a key meeting point for the Dutch solar industry," said Jeff Shen, Head of Sales at Jackery Europe. "The Netherlands is experiencing strong growth in the plug-in home battery and solar storage segment. With the SolarVault 3 Series, we are introducing a practical and scalable solution designed to meet this rising demand and provide households with greater energy flexibility."

Introducing the Jackery SolarVault 3 Series

The SolarVault 3 Series, led by the SolarVault 3 Pro, supports up to 4000 W PV input with four independent MPPTs and offers expandable storage from 2.52 kWh to 15.12 kWh. The Pro model delivers 1200W on-grid output, up to 2300 W bypass power, and seamless switchover to battery supply in under 20 milliseconds during outages.

For higher energy demand, the SolarVault 3 Pro Max increases performance with 2500 W on-grid output and up to 3680W bypass power, making it suitable for households running multiple high-load appliances.

The SolarVault 3 Pro Max AC is particularly relevant for the Netherlands as net metering is set to phase out in 2027. With 2500 W AC coupling, it integrates with existing PV systems to store surplus solar energy or low-cost off-peak electricity, automatically discharging when prices rise or demand increases.

Powered by AI-driven energy management, the series optimises charging and discharging based on real-time generation, household demand, and electricity tariffs. Integrated safety features, including terminal temperature monitoring and aerosol fire suppression, ensure reliable operation. The all-in-one, plug-and-play design further supports straightforward installation and intuitive everyday use.

Visit Jackery at Solar Solutions Amsterdam

Jackery invites visitors to Booth J6 at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026 to discover the SolarVault 3 Series and meet the team. Further details are available on Jackery's official Dutch website.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, [email protected], +4915223970329

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926070/Jackery_Amsterdam.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854547/5836181/Jackery.jpg