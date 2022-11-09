JFD opens the call for applications for Les Margaret Awards 2023 - An "Invest in Her" promotion

PARIS, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JFD is calling on women from Europe and Africa, engaged in bold technological bets that create disruptive innovations to change the world, to apply for Les Margaret Awards, open to 3 categories: Entrepreneur, Intrapreneur and Junior.

Applications will be open from 9 November 2022 to 9 January 2023.

The award ceremony, under the high patronage of the President of the French Republic, will take place on 17 April 2023 in Paris.

Accelerating the growth of women in tech since 2013, JFD launches the call for applications for the 2023 Promotion of Les Margaret Awards.

Going further with its commitment, JFD has also chosen to place the issue of the gender investment gap in projects led by Women in Digital at the heart of its agenda.

"Invest in Her" will therefore be the main theme of the 2022-2023 programme, which will bring together women leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, advisors and the media over the coming months to improve and promote investment in women in tech.

WHO CAN APPLY FOR LES MARGARET AWARDS?

Les Margaret Awards is dedicated to women citizens of a European or African country who place innovation at the heart of their action and who have thus developed a digital project, in all sectors, that responds to one or several societal and environmental issues: a disruptive innovation that creates jobs and value for our economies.

Candidates can apply in 3 categories:

Entrepreneur : for female founders or co-founders of tech start-ups;

: for female founders or co-founders of tech start-ups; Intrapreneur : for women working for companies who have developed an innovative project in agreement with their employer while remaining employed;

: for women working for companies who have developed an innovative project in agreement with their employer while remaining employed; Junior: for girls aged between 7 and 18 who have an idea, a concept, a start-up project that responds to a problem through the application of a technology or those who have developed a prototype (robot, game, app...) using one or several technologies.

WHAT ARE THE REWARDS FOR LES MARGARETS?

Les Margarets in the Entrepreneur and Intrapreneur categories will benefit from the JFD Acceleration Programme: media exposure worth €1 million for one year, speaking opportunities at major international events, digital equipment, coaching/mentoring sessions with JFD partners and funding.

Les Margaret Juniors will receive tailored support for the development of their projects, digital equipment and a €1000 scholarship. They will also be mentored and coached by the JFD partners and will benefit from high media exposure.

"Through their ability to take risks, women entrepreneurs are at the heart of value creation in our societies. At JFD and through Les Margaret Awards, we celebrate these women who are building the businesses of tomorrow, those who are changing the world." Delphine Remy-Boutang, founder & CEO JFD

"JFD gave me the opportunity to make a very technical field visible. My speaking engagements as a Margaret have contributed to the growth of Tehtris. Only 11% of women work in cybersecurity and initiatives such as JFD and Les Margaret Awards help to highlight inspiring careers and hopefully attract more women in my sector." Eléna Poincet, co-founder Tehtris & Les Margaret Entrepreneur Europe 2022.

The application form is available on joinjfd.com until 9 January 2023 (23:59 GMT+2).

The jury of Les Margaret Awards will meet on 9 February to elect the 2023 winners. The Margarets 2023 will be revealed during the Digital Women's Day "Invest in Her", on 17 April 2023 in Paris.

ABOUT JFD (Journée de la Femme Digitale/Digital Women's Day)

Founded in 2012 by Delphine Remy-Boutang, JFD is the key international growth accelerator for women who take bold technological bets and rely on disruptive innovations to change the world. JFD mobilises public, private and media actors in Europe and Africa. JFD has welcomed 50,000 people, 700 speakers, trained 6,000 talents, reached 15 million people worldwide and accelerated the growth of more than 500 tech startups in Europe and Africa. In 10 years, JFD has become more than just an event: Les Margaret Awards, the Margaret Foundation, the JFD Club, the Affirmative Act meetings, the White Shirts movement, the JFD Manifesto, annual studies, and the book "Women who change the world". www.joinjfd.com

