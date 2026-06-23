JMGO Unveils Prime Day Savings of Up to 50% Across Its Triple-Laser Projector Lineup from June 23 to July 3

Prime Day savings of up to 50% off available across JMGO's projector lineup from June 23 to July 3.

BERLIN, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO today announced special Prime Day pricing across its projector lineup, with savings of up to 50% available from June 23 to July 3 through Amazon and the JMGO Webstore. Covering the N1S 4K, N3 Ultimate and O2S Ultra, the promotion arrives as consumers look to upgrade their home entertainment setups for a summer of major sporting events and movie nights.

JMGO N1S 4K: Portable Big-Screen Entertainment Anywhere

JMGO Prime Day Deal

The N1S 4K will be available for €749, a 42% discount from its €1,299 MSRP.

Combining 4K triple-laser projection with a compact, portable design, the N1S 4K is an ideal entry point into premium home entertainment. Whether gathering friends for a garden watch party or enjoying a movie night outdoors, its lightweight 2.2 kg design and built-in 127° gimbal make it easy to move and set up almost anywhere.

JMGO N3 Ultimate: Upgrade to 3-in-1 Optical Innovation at Its Best Price Since Launch

The N3 Ultimate will be available for €2,349, a 22% discount from its €2,999 MSRP and an even lower price than its original €2,399 early-bird offer, and includes complimentary viewing accessories.

For consumers considering an upgrade to a premium home entertainment projector, Prime Day marks the most attractive opportunity yet to experience JMGO's N3 Ultimate. For viewers planning to follow every stage of the tournament, its 5,800 ISO lumens brightness and industry-first 3-in-1 integrated optical system deliver a high-end viewing experience with exceptional placement flexibility.

JMGO O2S Ultra: Big-Screen Entertainment Just Inches from the Wall

The JMGO O2S Ultra will be available for €2,184, a 27% discount from its €2,999 MSRP, and includes complimentary viewing accessories.

Designed for homes where placement flexibility matters, the O2S Ultra brings cinematic scale without requiring long throw distance. For living spaces where every inch counts, its ultra-short-throw optical system can project a massive image from just 6.6 inches (16.8 cm) away from the wall, while 4K triple-laser technology and 3,600 ISO lumens brightness deliver an immersive viewing experience in a compact footprint.

Availability

Prime Day promotional pricing on the JMGO N1S 4K, N3 Ultimate and O2S Ultra will be available from June 23 to July 3 via Amazon and JMGO.com.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO has become a visionary leader in intelligent projection technology, dedicated to pioneering research and cutting-edge design for over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to be driven by technological innovation, enhance user experience, and lead the industry forward. To explore more JMGO projectors, please visit JMGO.com.