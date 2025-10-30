Keyless to be Acquired by Ping Identity to Drive Global Adoption of Privacy-Preserving Biometric Authentication

Keyless' acquisition will equip customers, employees, and citizens globally with biometric multi-factor authentication that never stores their biometric data

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Keyless, a London-based innovator in privacy-preserving biometric authentication. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Keyless enables frictionless user experiences through its Zero-Knowledge Biometrics™ technology, with a single glance at the camera. Each authentication verifies the user's face and device against enrollment data using cryptographic techniques that ensure biometric information is never stored in a retrievable form, so it cannot be reconstructed or linked back to the original image—whether on the device or in the cloud. Unlike traditional biometric solutions, Keyless technology does not require a dedicated device, making it easily deployable across diverse environments and user groups. The result is a seamless, privacy-first experience that helps organizations strengthen identity assurance and protect against fraud and AI-driven impersonation.

"In an era where trust is continuously tested, organizations must deliver digital experiences that are more secure, private, and effortless," said Andre Durand, CEO and Founder of Ping Identity. "By joining forces with Keyless, we aim to make privacy-preserving authentication as simple as a glance—building greater confidence into every digital interaction."

Andrea Carmignani, CEO and Co-Founder of Keyless, added, "Trust lies at the heart of every digital relationship. This acquisition will help to embed trust throughout the identity journey—from verification to authentication to authorization—and reflects our shared commitment to a more secure, seamless, and private world."

Privacy-Preserving Authentication for the Next Generation of Digital Trust

Following completion of the acquisition, Ping Identity intends to integrate Keyless' privacy-preserving biometric authentication—built to work seamlessly across devices, channels, and applications—into the Ping Identity Platform to help enterprises strengthen fraud prevention and user assurance without adding friction to digital experiences. The addition of Keyless is expected to strengthen Ping's One Platform vision of delivering verified trust across all identities—spanning customer identity and access management (CIAM), workforce, and B2B use cases—and supporting secure, passwordless access for frontline, shared terminal, and manufacturing environments.

Keyless technology is designed to:

Help protect customers from account takeover fraud while enabling fast, self-service experiences.

Support employees with passwordless MFA and seamless single sign-on (SSO) for simpler, stronger access.

Deliver instant biometric authentication and deepfake detection for frontline and mobile workers with sub-300ms performance benchmarks.

Safeguard critical user moments—from account opening to recovery—with dynamic, secure passwordless authentication flows.

Enhance readiness for global privacy and compliance standards including GDPR, CCPA, and PSD3.

Together, Ping Identity and Keyless share a vision to make privacy-preserving authentication a cornerstone of modern identity security—combining speed, security, and trust in every interaction. This proposed combination underscores Ping's strategy to advance frictionless, privacy-first authentication across identities and use cases without compromising control or user experience.

Commitment to Global Privacy Standards

Europe continues to lead in privacy-centric authentication with frameworks like eIDAS 2.0, while other regions advance through national digital identity and KYC programs. Ping Identity remains committed to meeting and exceeding these global standards and empowering enterprises to align security, privacy, and user experience.

About Ping Identity

At Ping, we make it possible to trust every digital moment—moments with customers, employees, partners, and non-human identities. Whether you're securing millions of users, fighting sophisticated fraud, simplifying third-party access, or embracing passwordless experiences and verifiable credentials, establishing trust shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise-grade identity platform is built for scale, speed, and flexibility—and works seamlessly with your existing tech stack across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem. We help innovators like you accelerate growth and confidently leverage AI—making life easier for your developers, users, IT teams, and partners. With Ping, all your digital experiences start with trust. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

About Keyless

Keyless is the leader in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, trusted by banks, fintechs, enterprises and governments to reduce account takeovers, secure high-risk actions, and improve operational efficiency. Available via app and web, its unique Zero-Knowledge Biometrics™ technology delivers multi-factor authentication in one glance in 300 milliseconds without storing biometric data anywhere. Keyless is ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and ISO 30107-3 accredited, and is the only company to hold both FIDO Biometrics and FIDO2 certifications. The company also meets the requirements of ETSI TS 119 461 and 319 401 standards for digital identity and trust services in Europe. Keyless operates globally across four offices in the UK, Italy, Singapore and the US.

