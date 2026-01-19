KKCG Maritime to launch a voluntary partial tender offer for Ferretti S.p.A.

Offer provides shareholders the opportunity to monetize part of their investment amid low liquidity at €3.50 per share, a significant premium to undisturbed market prices

KKCG Maritime seeks to increase its stake from 14.5% to 29.9% of Ferretti's share capital

Offer reflects the intention to play a more active role in contributing to Ferretti's development and growth

MILAN, HONG KONG and PRAGUE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KKCG Maritime announced today its intention to launch a voluntary partial public tender offer to acquire up to 52,132,861 shares of Ferretti S.p.A., with the intention to increase its stake from 14.5% to 29.9% of Ferretti's share capital. Following completion of the offer, KKCG Maritime intends to exercise its increased voting rights to support the election of its proposed nominees to the Board of Directors at Ferretti's next Annual General Meeting.

KKCG Maritime is a wholly-owned part of KKCG, a European investment and innovation group founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Karel Komárek, investing its own capital with a long‑term, responsible approach focused on innovation and sustainable growth across several sectors and geographies. The group has been a shareholder in Ferretti since its listing on Euronext Milan in 2023, and has launched the offer in order to build its stake while offering other shareholders the opportunity to monetize in part their investment in the context of low stock liquidity. The offer is not intended to result in the delisting of Ferretti's shares and will not lead to KKCG Maritime exceeding the 30% threshold that would trigger a mandatory takeover bid under Italian and Hong Kong regulations.

Karel Komárek, KKCG Founder and Board Chair commented: "This offer reflects our intention to build on our long-term investment in Ferretti and contribute to its future growth and development. Our track record of value creation is rooted in an active investment approach, centred on engaged governance, experienced management teams and long-term strategic commitment: we will leverage our proven expertise to support Ferretti's organic and inorganic growth opportunities amid the current global sector dynamics".

Under the terms of the offer, participating shareholders will receive €3.50 per share in cash (equivalent to approximately HKD 31.711) on a cum-dividend basis. The consideration represents a premium of 21.3% to the undisturbed 11 December 2025 official price on Euronext Milan (this being the last trading day before the beginning of the recent series of acquisitions of shares by Ferretti's largest shareholder), and of 21.9% to the undisturbed closing price on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on the same date. The maximum total value of the offer amounts to €182,465,014. If the number of shares tendered exceeds the maximum number sought, the allocation will be made on a pro-rata basis, with KKCG purchasing the same proportion of the shares tendered by each accepting shareholder.

The offer is subject to customary and regulatory conditions. The offer document will be filed with the relevant authorities in Italy and Hong Kong for review and published in each case in line with applicable regulations.

More information is available in accordance with regulatory requirements at: www.kkcg.com/maritime.

Note to editors: 1. Based on the Reference Exchange Rate as of 16 January 2026, i.e., the last full trading day before the date of this Notice, which was HKD 9.0613 = 1 Euro, source: European Central Bank.

KKCG:

KKCG is an investment and innovation group with expertise in entertainment, energy, technology, real estate and more. Founded by entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist Karel Komárek, KKCG employs over 16,000 people in over 40 countries across its portfolio companies, with more than €10 billion in assets under management.

KKCG's businesses include, amongst others, Allwyn, a multi-national lottery operator; MND Group, an international producer and supplier of traditional and renewable energy; ARICOMA and Avenga, providing comprehensive IT services and custom software development around the globe; and KKCG Real Estate Group.

With operations on several continents, KKCG businesses draw on capital, networks, and insights from across the group to enable profitable, sustainable growth for the long term.

KKCG is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, contributing to the societies it works within.