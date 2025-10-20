Live from ESMO | Hengrui Debuts Exhibition Booth with Landmark Data Showcasing Pharma's Emerging Innovation Power

BERLIN, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 17 to 21, the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress convened in Berlin, bringing together global leaders in oncology and pharmaceutical innovation. Hengrui Pharma not only returned with a comprehensive portfolio of oncology research but also debuted as an exhibitor, marking a new milestone in its global academic engagement.

Since 2016, Hengrui has presented pioneering research at the ESMO Annual Congress for ten consecutive years. This year, the company unveiled 46 studies across 14 innovative therapeutic programs, including nine oral presentations, two mini oral sessions, and four late-breaking abstracts (LBAs), underscoring its global R&D strength. These data highlight the company's commitment to multi-cancer coverage and multi-mechanism innovation in oncology.

In parallel, Hengrui scheduled a series of academic events, fostering in-depth dialogue with leading global experts and clinical researchers on cutting-edge topics in oncology. These initiatives established a dynamic platform for international academic exchange and infused Chinese innovation into the global landscape of cancer diagnosis and treatment – marking a new chapter in Hengrui's journey of international scientific engagement.

Ms. Jo Feng, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hengrui Pharma, led the company's delegation at this year's Congress. She stated, "ESMO serves as a premier global platform for oncology exchange, and this year, Hengrui proudly presented 46 research achievements – highlighting our growing academic presence on the world stage. As an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company, Hengrui places medical innovation at the heart of its strategic vision, with a steadfast commitment to addressing unmet clinical needs. Looking ahead, we remain firmly patient-centric, continuing to advance groundbreaking therapies to improve the lives of patients worldwide."

Hengrui remains steadfast in its commitment to science and innovation driven by the goal of addressing unmet patient needs. Leveraging a global R&D network, the company is advancing innovative medicines onto the international stage. Through a strategically structured pipeline, continuous breakthroughs across multiple cancer types, and active participation in global academic exchange, Hengrui Oncology is accelerating the internationalization and bringing new hope and broader treatment options to patients worldwide.