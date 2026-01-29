Maharashtra Signs MoUs Worth USD 360 billion in Davos, Advanced discussions held for additional USD 120 billion worth of agreements

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maharashtra at Davos announced a landmark investment package totalling approximately USD 360 billion, positioning the state as the most preferred investment destination. The Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, announced these investments while leading the state delegation to the Annual Meeting of the WEF in Davos.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurating Maharashtra Pavilion at Davos with Minister Industries, Uday Samant (R) and Principal Secretary Industries, Dr. P Anbalagan IAS (L)

These investment commitments include MoUs and public announcements that cumulatively represent employment potential for 3 to 4 million people. Around 83 percent of the announced investments are FDI driven, with commitments coming from more than 18 countries, including the US, UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Singapore, Netherlands, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain, Canada, Belgium, Austria and others. The deals span both investment projects and strategic partnerships.

Sectors highlighted in the announcements reflect global priorities in technology and sustainability. Major focuses are quantum computing, AI data centres, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable energy, green steel, EVs and battery ecosystems, advanced healthcare and biotech, circular economy initiatives, agri tech and food processing, and digital infrastructure. Several investments are structured to include foreign technology partners to accelerate knowledge transfer and local manufacturing.

Two flagship greenfield city development projects were unveiled with global investment commitments of about USD 11 billion each. One of which, the Maharashtra Innovation City, spread across 100 acres, is designed as a global AI and data centre hub, envisaged to host advanced research, innovation ecosystems and large-scale AI data infrastructure. The other, Raigad Pen Growth Centre, spread across 1200 acres and a part of Mumbai 3.0 initiative, is intended to decongest and expand the Mumbai metropolitan region with smart infrastructure and sustainable urban design.

Maharashtra underscored its track record on converting investment intent into implemented projects. The state reported a 75 percent conversion rate for MoUs signed at WEF 2025, reflecting streamlined land allocation, coordinated inter-department approvals and mission-mode facilitation for project execution.

During Davos, the Chief Minister held bilateral meetings and roundtables with global business leaders, financial institutions and development partners on topics including digital governance, climate finance, urban infrastructure and sector-specific collaborations.

This reaffirms Maharashtra's aim to be a global manufacturing and innovation magnet and invites international companies seeking scale, skills and strategic partnerships in India to explore opportunities across the state of Maharashtra.

