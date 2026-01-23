MCF advised BPE and the minority shareholders on the sale of SEALABLE to Elastofirm, a portfolio company of EGERIA

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPE, the Hamburg-based private equity investor focused on the German "Mittelstand" sector, has sold its majority shareholding in SEALABLE Solutions ("SEALABLE"), the manufacturer of high-quality elastomer seals and insulation used in track superstructure, tunnelling and industrial applications.

In this industrials transaction, SEALABLE joins Elastofirm Group, the European specialist for rubber and silicone products. MCF acted as the exclusive sell-side M&A advisor to BPE and the minority shareholders and facilitated an international, strategic deal.

The Deal

In this strategic move, SEALABLE will remain entrepreneurially independent, while benefitting from a more integrated extrusion and compounding value chain within the Elastofirm Group. Elastofirm increases its exposure to the attractive infrastructure market, strengthens its presence in Germany, and gains a leading position in the track superstructure segment. For BPE, the deal marks the successful realization of this investment that started by enabling a management buyout carve-out.

About SEALABLE

Built on 200 years of elastomer production heritage, SEALABLE is a Thuringia-based manufacturer specializing in elastomer components. SEALABLE develops and produces rubber-based sealing and vibration insulation solutions, leveraging deep materials and processing expertise, application-oriented engineering, and a focus on sustainability. Customers are served globally in the core application segments track superstructure systems, tunnel construction, and industrial markets.

About BPE

BPE is a Hamburg based private equity firm, specializing in partnerships with strong founder/owners or management teams that have distinctive and ambitious growth plans. Turning managers into entrepreneurs, BPE ensures the independence and innovative strength of German "Mittelstand" companies. Investment occasions are typically succession events, corporate divestitures, and buy-and-build strategies for companies with an annual turnover of EUR 10 to 100 million.

About Elastofirm

Elastofirm is a hands-on Dutch-headquartered group that invests in and builds a network of specialized European companies in the rubber and plastics industry, typically targeting businesses with an enterprise value of up to EUR 100m. The group focuses on creating synergies and sustainable value alongside local management through a decentralized model in which operating companies retain the core expertise and entrepreneurial leadership. Elastofirm is backed by EGERIA Private Equity.

CONTACT:

Deal Lead: Robert Plechinger, Partner, [email protected]

Press Contact: Elaine Kelly, Director Marketing, [email protected]

