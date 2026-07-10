Meet Cutting-Edge Slimness: Baseus PicoGo Air, the Thinnest Addition to Baseus PicoGo Series

With the Baseus PicoGo Air joining as the thinnest addition to the series, alongside the higher-capacity Baseus PicoGo AM52, the expanded Baseus PicoGo family combines cutting-edge portability, advanced thermal control, and flexible charging for users constantly on the move.

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus today introduced the Baseus PicoGo Air, the thinnest model yet in its Baseus PicoGo series. This new release elevates the entire lineup by bringing a lighter, slimmer, and more adaptable power solution to everyday movement.

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Highlighting the Baseus PicoGo series is the all-new Baseus PicoGo Air, a 5,000mAh magnetic power bank built around an ultra-slim 6.9mm profile. Designed for low-burden, everyday top-ups, it brings together next-generation semi-solid-state battery cells, an aluminum-alloy body, and a fire-resistant glass-fiber charging surface in a form factor made to fit naturally into pockets, small bags, and daily carry.

The Baseus PicoGo Air also places a strong focus on thermal management and safety. Its cooling architecture combines graphene, aerogel insulation, and intelligent temperature control, with adaptive monitoring that checks temperature up to 18,000 times per hour. Built-in NFC battery visibility further gives users quick access to live diagnostics such as temperature, cycle count, and battery health through the Baseus app.

A powerful complement to the PicoGo Air is the Baseus PicoGo AM52, released earlier, a higher-capacity option built for more demanding charging scenarios. With a built-in cable, 10,000mAh capacity, up to 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging, and up to 45W USB-C wired charging, AM52 is designed for users who need faster output and more flexibility across multiple devices. Backed by a strong magnetic attachment and advanced thermal control, it can seamlessly power up to three devices simultaneously without overheating.

Together, the two models form the Baseus PicoGo Series under a shared theme of extreme portability. Baseus PicoGo Air is built for instant power with minimal burden, while Baseus PicoGo AM52—despite its higher capacity—maintains a compact, travel-friendly design that aligns with the series' lightweight philosophy—expands the experience for heavier, multi-device needs. The result is a lineup that covers a wide range of charging situations while staying especially relevant to commuters, travelers, and digital nomads moving between devices, workspaces, and time zones.

With the Baseus PicoGo Series, Baseus continues to align portable charging with modern mobile lifestyles, delivering power that stays close, light, and ready to move.

Availability

The Baseus PicoGo Air is now available on Amazon US for a recommended retail price of $59.99, and on Amazon Germany for €59.99. Additionally, the Baseus PicoGo AM52 with built-in cable is on Amazon US for a recommended retail price of $79.99, and on Amazon Germany for €79.99.

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