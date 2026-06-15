Unlock a Clutter-Free Powerhouse: Baseus Unveils the Spacemate RD1 Pro 15-in-1 Docking Station

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus today announced the launch of the Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro 15-in-1 Docking Station, a next-generation desktop solution that combines intelligent charging, advanced connectivity, and streamlined workspace organization in one compact device.

Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro combines multi-device charging, smart functionality and versatile connectivity in a compact design. Designed for modern professionals working across home, office and hybrid environments, dual-display capability streamlines complex workflows across separate screens, driving productivity in both everyday operations and creative projects. Beyond performance, Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro also reduces plugs and cable clutter, elevating both workspace efficiency and desktop aesthetics.

The combination of intelligent power allocation and smart display with button to switch marks a clear point of differentiation in desktop charging and connectivity. The following highlights showcase the standout features of this premium docking station.

15-in-1 Connectivity and Integrated Charging: Armed with a total of 15 ports, the Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro stands out from traditional dockings as a workflow hub, combining charging, data transfer and display expansion in one device. With a single USB-C connection, it unites power delivery, display expansion, and peripheral connectivity, ensuring a streamlined and clutter-free workspace.

160W Charging System: Bundled with a 180W GaN adapter, the Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro sustains a 160W total output to support simultaneous multi-device charging. Selected USB-C ports support up to 100W when used individually, while smart power allocation optimizes charging performance across multiple connected devices.

Visualized Intelligence with Dual Mode: Through smart power management, the Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro reduces total multi-device charging time by up to 35% compared with other docking stations using standard dynamic power allocation. The front-facing smart display provides real-time visibility into port usage, charging status, and power conditions, with built-in alerts and charging protection. With one-touch switching between Hybrid Mode for work and Charging Mode for energy-efficient power delivery, users can adapt to different workflows throughout the day. An enterprise-grade retimer chip further ensures smooth video performance and stable high-speed data transmission by enhancing signal integrity and reducing interference.

Ultra-Clear Dual 4K Display: The Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro provides up to 4K@120Hz clarity for single displays and up to 4K@60Hz for dual displays. The dock supports Windows' Mirror Mode and Dual Extended Display, and supports Mirror Mode and Single Extended Display on macOS.

Qi2.2 25W Wireless Charging: The Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro comes with a built-in Qi2.2-certified magnetic wireless charging pad that delivers up to 25W of power in a flexible and user-friendly design. The wireless feature is built on a 3-level extendable stand with an adjustable 80° angle and magnetic alignment for optimal viewing.

The Spacemate RD1 Pro advances that direction with a dock designed to bring power, connectivity, and workflow support into closer harmony. It stands as a clear expression of Baseus' focus on purposeful design for the way professionals work today.

Availability

The Baseus Spacemate RD1 Pro is now available on Amazon US for a recommended retail price of $299.99 and on Amazon Germany for a recommended retail price of €259.99.