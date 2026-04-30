Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Upgrades to TeamViewer ONE for Autonomous Endpoint Management

The Team moves from TeamViewer Tensor to the AI-native platform, driving autonomous IT operations across factory, office, and trackside

MIAMI, BRACKLEY, England and GÖPPINGEN, Germany, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, TeamViewer today announced that the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team has upgraded from TeamViewer Tensor to TeamViewer ONE, the company's platform for Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM). It gives the Team real-time visibility and control across thousands of IT/OT endpoints, from the Brackley factory to the trackside garage. TeamViewer ONE leverages AI to detect and resolve issues before they affect operations, critical in an environment where even minor IT problems can change a race outcome.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: "During a race, I rely on dozens of streams of data from telemetry to weather to radio, and the technology behind it has to work without fail. In Formula 1, every vendor has to earn their place. There are no free passes. TeamViewer delivers on the two things we never compromise on: reliability and performance. Moving to TeamViewer ONE is a deliberate step up, and a signal that our partnership is built for where this sport is heading, not just where it is today."

"In Formula 1, every millisecond counts, and every euro under the cost cap has to earn its place," said Michael Taylor, IT Director, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. "TeamViewer has been part of our operation for years, long before our official partnership, so we already knew the technology held up under pressure. Moving from Tensor to TeamViewer ONE was the logical next step. The business case is clear: less downtime, better data, and real productivity gains across the Team."

Oliver Steil, CEO, TeamViewer, said: "The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team runs one of the most demanding IT environments in sport. Thousands of critical endpoints, zero tolerance for downtime, and real-time operations that span factory, office, and trackside simultaneously. That is exactly the environment TeamViewer ONE was built for. If it holds up there, it holds up anywhere."

Built for zero-tolerance environments

In Formula 1, the margin for IT disruption is effectively zero. A laptop that stalls in the garage or a radio feed that drops mid-stint is not a support ticket but a mission-critical problem to be fixed in real time. TeamViewer ONE makes that possible with a unique combination of endpoint management, secure remote connectivity, and Digital Employee Experience (DEX) as the operational core of TeamViewer's AEM strategy. Because the platform runs locally on devices, trackside operations do not pause when the network does.

What makes autonomous IT work at this scale is data. TeamViewer ONE runs a closed-loop learning system that detects anomalies, triggers remediation, and resolves IT issues before they become problems for the user. It draws on two proprietary data streams at scale: expert knowledge capture from remote support sessions and deep device telemetry. TeamViewer has now surpassed one million AI support sessions, with more than 300,000 added in March alone, each one sharpening the platform further. Autonomous Endpoint Management is emerging as the next major shift in IT operations, with mainstream adoption expected by 2029. TeamViewer is building the data foundation and platform to lead it.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology - enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

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