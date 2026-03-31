TeamViewer Surpasses One Million AI Sessions in Major Adoption Milestone

300,000 sessions added in March signal accelerating momentum

GÖPPINGEN, Germany, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer today announced that customers have completed more than one million AI-powered remote support sessions, with over 300,000 sessions added in March alone. The adoption milestone reflects accelerating momentum of TeamViewer's AI innovation and demonstrates its structural data advantage at scale for AI-driven IT operations and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM).

TeamViewer AI - Session Summaries

TeamViewer is building a closed-loop AEM learning system that combines expert knowledge capture, deep endpoint telemetry, and real-time IT automation. Every completed AI support session makes the TeamViewer platform smarter as it learns to automate from how experts identify and solve real IT problems. The result is a self-reinforcing flywheel: more AI sessions mean better detection, faster resolution, and smarter automation, leading to less friction for end users and greater adoption. This translates directly into productivity gains as measurable business outcome.

The accelerating AI adoption reflects a broader shift in modern IT operations. Organizations face growing endpoint complexity across not just computers and mobile devices but also connected machines and robots. TeamViewer enables customers to manage these diverse endpoints in a unified AI-driven digital workplace platform, resolving issues before they impact productivity. This allows IT teams to shift focus from reactive firefighting to strategic work as IT operations become increasingly autonomous.

"By mapping every IT issue and its resolution, we are building a definitive knowledge graph for autonomous IT management," said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer. "Reaching one million AI sessions demonstrates both strong customer adoption and the structural advantage from our proprietary data. TeamViewer's scale is built on two decades of deep IT ecosystem integration across more than 600,000 customers and one of the largest endpoint footprints globally. This milestone establishes our leadership position in the AEM category, which expands our addressable market meaningfully."

Efficiency gains from autonomous IT operations are widely expected to become a major driver of productivity improvements as agentic AI matures. TeamViewer's recent research shows that digital friction is materially harming business performance. Across nine countries, 80 percent of staff report losing time each month because of IT problems, averaging 1.3 lost workdays per employee. 42 percent of organizations report direct revenue impact from these disruptions. TeamViewer's AEM innovation enables organizations to reduce this friction, improve resilience, and unlock substantial hidden value by progressing toward autonomous IT operations.

About the Research

TeamViewer's 2025 Digital Friction Report was conducted by Sapio Research in fall 2025 across nine markets: the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Japan, India, and Australia. The full report is available here.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

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