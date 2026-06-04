Meshy Brings AI Agents to 3D Creation: Meshy 3D Agent Beta Launches

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meshy, a platform for AI-powered 3D creation, today introduces Meshy 3D Agent Beta. The new feature brings key steps of 3D production into an agent-based workflow, from the initial idea to an editable 3D asset.

While many AI tools translate individual prompts into individual outputs, Meshy 3D Agent Beta supports the creative process more continuously. Users can describe what they want to create, generate variations, refine details, and develop results step by step without interrupting their workflow by switching between functions or tools.

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Meshy 3D Agent Beta treats 3D creation not as a sequence of isolated technical steps, but as a guided, iterative process. Creators can describe their ideas in natural language, visually review results, and continue developing them with specific adjustments.

Meshy 3D Agent Beta is designed for individuals and teams who want to conceive, test, and further edit 3D assets faster, including for games, product visualization, concept design, AR/VR applications, and digital content. The agent can help reduce manual intermediate steps, make early ideas visible more quickly, and support more efficient creative iteration.

At launch, Meshy 3D Agent Beta will be available to all users on meshy.ai from June 4, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Meshy 3D Agent Beta?

Meshy 3D Agent Beta is an AI agent for 3D creation that helps users develop ideas, generate series of visual concepts, ask 3D-related questions, and turn selected concepts into 3D models.

How is Meshy 3D Agent Beta different from Text-to-3D?

Traditional Text-to-3D tools usually generate one result from one prompt. Meshy 3D Agent supports a multi-step, chat-based process in which users can explore directions, refine ideas, and generate multiple concepts.

Can Meshy 3D Agent Beta be used for 3D printing?

Meshy 3D Agent Beta can help create custom 3D concepts that can be transferred into a 3D printing workflow. Users should review geometry, scale, wall thickness, and slicer settings before printing.

About Meshy

Meshy is a platform for AI-powered 3D creation. It helps creators, development teams, and businesses generate and edit 3D content faster and integrate it into existing workflows. Meshy's goal is to make high-quality 3D production more accessible and accelerate creative processes from first idea to usable asset.

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