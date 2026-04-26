Natural Expressions Unveils Performance 7: The Era of "Drop-and-Mow" Wireless Robotic Mowing Arrives in Europe

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Natural Expressions

26 Apr, 2026, 07:00 GMT

BERLIN, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Expressions will announce the European release of Performance 7 on April 25, 2026 (German time). This is a next-generation automatic lawn mower, designed to liberate homeowners from the complexities of traditional lawn care and perimeter wire installation. Purpose-built for modern private yards, Performance 7 is a pure-vision powerhouse that sets a new industry benchmark for autonomy and simplicity.

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5-Minute Setup, No Wires, No RTK Stations, Truly Hands-Free.
The Performance 7 eliminates the complexity of manual boundary wiring and the signal blind spots that hinder traditional mowers. Powered by Real-time V-SLAM and 3D mapping technology, the Performance 7 delivers a highly autonomous setup experience. Simply place it on the lawn, and it independently masters your garden layout. It is a true "drop-and-mow" wireless robotic mower requiring zero manual intervention.

Triple-Camera AI Vision: Human-Like Intuition
The Performance 7 transcends basic obstacle detection; it possesses spatial intelligence. As a leading smart lawn mower, the Triple-Camera system identifies surroundings in real-time. Whether it's a garden tool or a pet, the P7 ensures precise cutting through fluid, autonomous decision-making.

Signal-Resilient Navigation
Gone are the days of GPS dropouts and perimeter frustrations. The Performance 7 masters the toughest signal dead zones where traditional mowers fail. With Real-time V-SLAM technology, the Performance 7 eliminates GPS dropouts to navigate dense shade and high walls with ease. Experience a flawlessly manicured lawn in every hidden corner, delivered with unwavering consistency.

More Than Smart, Reliable, Precise

  • Precision Edging: Achieve a professional, trim-free finish by cutting flush against boundaries with AI-guided, perimeter-accurate navigation.
  • Intelligent Control: Manage up to 20 zones, set no-go zones, and track progress in real-time via the All-in-One App.
  • Rugged Reliability: Effortlessly handles 32% (18°) slopes and features IPX6 waterproofing for easy maintenance.
  • Whisper-Quiet: Operates at just 56dB(A)—maintaining the lawn without disturbing your peace.
  • Instant Security: Includes GPS theft tracking and immediate app alerts for total protection.

Local Support, Lasting Confidence: Reliability extends far beyond the product itself. A comprehensive 2-Year Local Warranty and authorized service centers back the performance.

Exclusive Launch Offer: Available for a limited-time launch price of 899€ (Reg. 1,199€)Claim your exclusive launch savings on your preferred platform:

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