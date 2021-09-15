New acquisition strengthens Destiny's position as Europe's largest UCaaS provider

Daan De Wever, CEO Destiny: "We are excited to welcome ipvision to the Destiny family. Obviously, this will strengthen our position on the Danish market and in the Nordics in general. In addition to this, we onboard a company with great experience and competencies within professional communication and collaboration solutions for businesses – especially within the SME segment. Therefore, ipvision is a perfect match with the Destiny Group, reinforcing our position as an innovative, client-centric and market leading UCaaS provider for SMEs in Europe."

Even more innovative solutions for the Danish customers

From the ipvision point of view, joining the Destiny Group will enhance business opportunities and future proof the company for both customers and employees. Destiny recently acquired the Sweden-based company Telepo and exactly the Telepo platform is key in the solutions ipvision is providing for the company's customers in Denmark.

Kenneth Andreasen, CEO of ipvision: "Destiny has a strong track record of company integration that emphasizes future growth, based on innovation and the strongest UCaaS product portfolio in the market, which perfectly corresponds to our business ambitions. Furthermore, we see a match when it comes to values and focus on developing client-centric communication services for the cloud. At the same time, we join a group of companies which will give us access to state-of-the-art knowledge and technology and thereby develop our competencies and leverage our business potential."

About Destiny

Destiny, originally Belgian, is a European leader and innovator in secure cloud communications based on its powerful and secure mobile-first products and UCaaS. Destiny empowers +2 million business users to communicate, collaborate and provide excellent customer service. The company enables service providers, channel partners and end customers as well as 3rd party services to thrive in their cloud ecosystem. Destiny, with headquarters in Brussels, has 700 employees in 7 European countries and an expected annual turnover of close to €200 million in 2021.

About ipvision

Founded in 2005 by Kenneth Andreasen and Peter Reich, ipvision offers professional communication and collaboration solutions for businesses. ipvision provides Internet connections, networks, mobile telephony and IP telephony, as well as unified communications and collaboration based on a hosted infrastructure. ipvision has status as MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) at TDC and Telenor, cooperates with 3 and offers mobile telephony on all of Denmark's mobile networks. ipvision ensures that companies' communication and cooperation with their customers have the best possible conditions. The focus is on the customers' customer service, security, efficiency, and flexibility towards their customers.

Contact

