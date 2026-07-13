New study maps how coverage of the Lundin trial shifted over three years -- and finds sustained courtroom reporting diverging from coverage at a distance

A comparative review of Swedish, Swiss and international reporting on the Stockholm proceedings, published by Media Impact at info.lundinsudanlegalcase.com

GENEVA, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Impact SA, a Geneva-based media relations specialist, today published a comparative media-analysis study tracking how press coverage of the Stockholm trial of Ian Lundin and Alexandre Schneiter evolved between the opening of hearings on 5 September 2023 and their close on 28 May 2026. The study is available now at info.lundinsudanlegalcase.com.

The review scores 41 retrievable articles from 16 Swedish, Swiss and international outlets across four distinct phases of the proceedings, using a framing scale from −2 (strongly accusatory) to +2 (defence-favourable). The scores measure editorial emphasis, not legal truth, and the study expressly does not infer guilt, innocence or a probable judgment from media framing.

Its central finding concerns a widening divergence between two bodies of coverage. Across all scored articles, framing moved from accusation-dominant in 2023 (average −0.67), through greater evidentiary complexity in 2024 (0.00), a temporary adverse reversal in 2025 amid witness-intimidation allegations (−0.63), and a pluralisation of narratives in 2026 (+0.36) — ending close to neutral overall (+0.07). The small group of reporters who attended the Stockholm hearings in person over sustained periods, however, ended the proceedings clearly more defence-favourable (+0.50), having diverged from the general press as early as 2024.

"The courtroom and the newspaper pages did not always cover the same trial," the study concludes. It argues that readers following coverage intermittently encountered a narrative shaped by prosecution milestones and intimidation allegations, while sustained observers followed proceedings in which the evidence was methodically contested.

The study is explicit about its limits. It is a comparative review of publicly retrievable coverage — not an academic publication, a judicial assessment, or a substitute for the original sources, which it encourages readers to consult directly. Any reporting it characterises as pointing toward a particular outcome is identified as journalistic analysis, not a judicial finding. No verdict has been issued: the Stockholm District Court is expected to deliver its judgment in December 2026, and both defendants deny the charges.

"We have gathered the public record in one place and scored it openly, with every article dated and linked," said Rohan Sant, CEO of Media Impact SA. "Readers can test our reading against the original sources and draw their own conclusions. The notable point is not whether coverage was right or wrong, but that the journalists who sat in the courtroom month after month came to read the case differently from those reporting at a distance. That divergence deserves attention."

The full analysis, methodology and article-by-article scoring are available at info.lundinsudanlegalcase.com.

About Media Impact

Media Impact SA is a media relations and communications agency based in Geneva, Switzerland, advising organisations on press relations, media strategy and public communications.

Media Impact SA conducted this analysis as part of a communications mandate connected to the defence in the Stockholm proceedings. The study's full methodology, scoring scale and article-by-article sources are published so that readers can assess the framing for themselves.

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