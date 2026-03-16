NX Europe to Participate in "LogiPharma 2026" in Vienna, Austria

TOKYO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereinafter "NX Europe"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., will be taking part in the three-day "LogiPharma 2026" to be held in Vienna, Austria from Tuesday, April 14 to Thursday, April 16.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Depiction of exhibition booth: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1guaKgfC_-GNuLGYw3SWq0ikYOx6uhpa8/view?usp=drive_link

LogiPharma is one of Europe's largest international exhibitions where the challenges, trends, and latest initiatives in the healthcare and life sciences supply chain are shared. Pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical firms, medical device manufacturers, logistics companies, and other businesses involved in the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceuticals gather to introduce the latest technologies and services.

At the booth, NX Europe will be showcasing solutions that uphold the quality and compliance required for pharmaceutical logistics and that leverage the NX Group's Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certified business locations worldwide as well as its forwarding logistics services combining international transport with temporary warehousing capabilities.

In addition, NX Europe will serve as a sponsor of an NX-branded coffee booth, providing a convenient meeting point for networking and information exchange open to all attendees.

The NX Group aims to support customers in the global pharmaceutical industry by building a highly reliable and secure global pharmaceutical logistics platform, thereby contributing to the health of people around the world.

Event overview

- Exhibition name: LogiPharma 2026

- Dates: Tuesday, April 14 - Thursday, April 16, 2026, 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

- Venue: Austria Center Vienna

- Booth: 92

- Official website: https://logipharmaeu.wbresearch.com/

Exhibition content

- End-to-end supply chain solutions

Design/operational support covering the entire pharmaceutical supply chain from international transport to storage and distribution

- Quality and compliance

Operations grounded in compliance with GDP and other standards, and initiatives pertaining to risk management and quality control systems

- Sustainability

Efforts being made to reduce environmental impact when conducting and expanding pharmaceutical logistics operations

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/