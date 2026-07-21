Omio Group to acquire Rail Europe to consolidate the ground transportation landscape

The proposed deal unites two of the world's leading travel players to fast-track connected rail travel across the globe

BERLIN, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio Group, the world's leading multimodal travel company, has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Rail Europe, the globally renowned rail distribution platform.

Upon completion, Rail Europe will become part of Omio Group, joining Omio's B2C booking platform, its B2B distribution business, and its travel discovery brand, Rome2Rio. With the addition of Rail Europe, Omio Group (OG) would sell 22 million train tickets per year, work with over 28,000 transport operators and travel sellers, and offer the world's most comprehensive ground transportation proposition.

Rail Europe would continue operating under its established brand, serving both B2B partners and travellers, while benefiting from all areas of Omio Group's technology stack, platform capabilities, and multimodal inventory. The proposed acquisition gives Omio access to Rail Europe's global network of travel agents and operators across more than 70 countries, along with more than 90 years of rail expertise, its trusted international consumer brand, significantly expanding Omio's partner reach and further strengthening its international customer base.

The proposed acquisition would create a new industry leader in rail distribution at a pivotal moment for rail travel. The global rail market is projected to exceed $300 billion by 2032, as governments across Europe commit hundreds of billions of euros to rail infrastructure projects to increase capacity and shift more journeys away from road and air travel.

Jean-Francois Bessiron, Chief B2B Officer at Omio Group, said: "This deal marks a transformative moment for the future of global ground transport. Omio and Rail Europe would give the industry a player with the technology and scale to make connected, accessible, and affordable train travel a reality for all. The sector has been constrained by outdated systems and controlled by dominant players for far too long."

Björn Bender, CEO and Executive Chairman of Rail Europe, said: "The past few years have been transformational for Rail Europe. With our teams and partners, we built an independent business and a unique position in the global rail industry. For the next chapter, Omio and Rail Europe are a natural fit. Omio brings significant scale and transformative technology. Rail Europe adds considerable rail experience, a trusted international consumer brand, and the strongest B2B distribution network. Together, we would offer more to our travellers, partners and the rail industry than either company could achieve on its own."

The proposed acquisition is subject to a consultation process with the CSE (Comité Social et Économique), which will issue an advisory opinion on the transaction. The transaction will not be completed until this process has concluded.