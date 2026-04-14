Omio launches in ChatGPT, bringing its real-time multimodal travel search to 900 million users

Transportation options across trains, buses, flights and ferries now searchable within ChatGPT – bringing Omio's global transport network to AI users worldwide

BERLIN, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the world's leading multimodal travel platform, has today announced the launch of its ChatGPT app to enable passengers to search and compare travel options in real time through conversational AI.

The launch represents a key step in Omio's ambition to become a leading AI-native platform. It brings Omio's global transport network of over 3,000 partners to ChatGPT's 900 million weekly users, marking a significant shift in how travel is planned and booked.

Omio has built one of the world's largest travel ecosystems, offering bookable transport options across 47 countries. It serves over one billion users annually, with more than 100,000 people travelling with Omio every day. By launching inside ChatGPT, Omio is bringing its global network into a new, conversational interface at a time when over half of travellers want AI to plan and book their trips.

By bringing together its global travel inventory with OpenAI's most advanced models, including Codex and ChatGPT 5.4, Omio is delivering more intelligent ways to transform how users discover journeys, as part of a year-long collaboration with OpenAI.

Naren Shaam, Founder and CEO of Omio, said: "As AI takes centre stage, travel planning is shifting from search to conversation. With Omio now in ChatGPT, we are delivering real, bookable journeys in seconds. At the same time, we are enabling thousands of travel providers to be discovered in new ways and to extend their reach within a global, intelligent ecosystem. It's a step towards building the infrastructure that will shape how billions of journeys are discovered and booked worldwide now, and in the future."

Search and compare thousands of providers directly in ChatGPT, in seconds

Travellers with the Omio app enabled can now plan journeys entirely within ChatGPT. Instead of switching between sites, they can ask the same questions they would pose to a travel agent. Users can instantly explore routes, prices, and options across multiple modes before booking their desired trip.

For example:

What's the fastest and cheapest route from Rome to Florence this Saturday?

Should I take a train or a flight from Paris to Barcelona?

I need to get from São Paulo to Rio tomorrow morning. Should I take a bus or fly?

Powering global partners in a new era of travel discovery

Omio's ChatGPT app is also a unique step forward in democratising the wider travel operator market. From local bus and ferry operators, previously discoverable only on Omio, to leading airlines and train carriers, all will appear directly to travellers when they search for their optimal journey. For Omio's partner network, this means instant exposure to hundreds of millions of global users across the Omio ChatGPT app, whether they are local or national operators.

Tomas Vocetka, Chief Technology Officer of Omio, said: "Over the past year, we've worked with OpenAI to embed cutting-edge AI across our entire business. This is only the beginning. At Omio, we want to lead the next, better era of intelligent travel, with more exciting announcements to follow. We're building a future where intelligence anticipates your journey before you even start, and the world moves with you. "

The Omio ChatGPT app is available globally in English. Users can access it now by connecting the app in ChatGPT and starting a conversation:

https://chatgpt.com/apps/omio/asdk_app_69452c927b948191b2ea4515d84601ea