OMRON Charts Data-Driven Path to 2030 for European Business

Medium-term plan emphasizes "Trusted Growth", "GEMBA DX", and portfolio restructuring, positioning Europe as one of the focus regions in OMRON's global transformation strategy.

KYOTO, Japan, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corporation (TSE: 6645), recently announced its medium-term roadmap, Shaping the Future 2030 (SF2030) 2nd Stage, outlining a strategic path to return to sustainable growth led by Trusted Growth and transform into a data-driven "GEMBA DX (on-site digital transformation) company." Covering the period through 2030, the plan combines offensive investments in 13 focus businesses with defensive structural reforms to rebuild the company's portfolio and strengthen execution capability.



"Trusted Growth reflects our strong desire to deepen the relationship of trust with our customers and once again achieve strong growth in order to transform ourselves into GEMBA DX company," said Junta Tsujinaga, President & CEO, OMRON Corporation. "GEMBA DX fuses and multiplies high-quality data obtained from devices, which is one of OMRON's strengths, with other data from the field, utilizing knowledge to convert this data into something of value. We aim to use this data to provide data services that solve our clients' essential problems."

Hands-on testing at OMRON Automation Centers supports in assessing automation feasibility and performance.

Key Strategic Pillars:

Rebuilding the Business Portfolio: OMRON has designated 13 focus businesses (mainly Industrial Automation)— including Controllers, Sensors and Blood Pressure Monitors, alongside data service businesses such as Industrial Automation (IA) Data Solution and Digital Health—as growth drivers. By 2030, approximately 70% of investments will be directed toward these areas. Transformation into a GEMBA DX Company: For this, OMRON will leverage its three core strengths: a globally deployed portfolio of high-market-share devices; deep customer insights and data from on-site collaboration with customers; and proprietary technology that transforms this data into actionable, value-creating intelligence.

Europe as a Focus Region

Industrial Automation: OMRON targets a Revenue CAGR of +8.0% through FY2030. Key drivers include the introduction of advanced IA Data Solutions and a virtual control platform for European multinational corporations, enabling them to optimize production.



"Germany plays a pivotal role in our European operations, particularly because of its strong base of small and medium-sized manufacturers," said Fernando Colás, CEO, OMRON Industrial Automation Europe. "Our focus is on supporting German machine builders and manufacturers with practical automation solutions that help them scale efficiently, remain competitive, and manage increasing complexity."

In recent years, OMRON has invested in its German operations, including the establishment of Automation Centers, to strengthen customer support and application expertise. The Automation Center in Stuttgart serves as a hub for testing concepts, developing proof-of-concept solutions, and addressing production challenges. These investments underscore OMRON's commitment to supporting manufacturers with practical expertise, close collaboration, and locally available resources.

The company also aims to recover and expand its share among machine builders in strategic markets such as Italy and Spain by offering various devices and tailored automation solutions.

Healthcare: OMRON is targeting to significantly outperform the market by leveraging its strengths in medical endorsements, product accuracy, and strong brand equity.

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